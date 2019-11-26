BOCA, not your average Mexican restaurant

Mexican chef Roberto Gutiérrez is taking desserts to new heights in BOCA, Mexico City's first dessert-only restaurant.

BOCA, located in Puebla 266 in the heart of the trendy Roma neighborhood, offers a wide range of restaurant-style desserts, plated desserts, dessert tasting menus, and pastries that will take you on an exciting sweet culinary experience.

Besides the unique desserts, BOCA offers a curated selection of beverages, including coffee, cocktails, teas, wine, and beer. All these beverages are carefully selected to be paired with their offbeat sweet confections.

BOCA’s menu revolves around creative combinations of seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, resulting in fresh, decadent, signature sweet bites.

Among customers, the favorite pastries are guava and goat cheese, gin tonic, and cacao.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL in English chef Roberto Gutiérrez disclosed that BOCA is set to bring an innovative culinary trend to Mexico City: sweet dishes with their own personality and codes, shading away the limits that separate the sweet from the savory in a unique dining experience in Latin America's culinary hub.

The inventive and creative chef is supporting local economy and taking advantage of all the fresh ingredients Mexico has to offer while delivering unique desserts that are both pleasing to the eye and the palate.

Roberto Gutiérrez studied at Colegio Superior de Gastronomía, trained as a chocolatier at Que Bo!, an artisanal Mexican chocolate shop owned by renowned Mexican chef José Ramón Castillo, and then studied abroad at ESPAISUCRE, a culinary school dedicated entirely to desserts in Barcelona, Spain.

