Leer en español

The BOA case continues

After President López Obrador was mocked for presenting a document that lacked sources and a clear origin, which detailed the existence on a plot called BOA that aimed to gain the majority in Congress and remove him from office in 2022, he laughed off the criticism. Meanwhile, Morena senator Ricardo Monreal tried to distance himself from the document. Yesterday, EL UNIVERSAL revealed a Morena member reached out to the newspaper in hopes that its journalists would publish the document as part of an alleged investigation. Meanwhile, Morena insists it wasn’t Monreal who released the document.

Recommended: The true story behind BOA



López Obrador broke Epigmenio Ibarra’s heart

We’ve been told that President López Obrador breaks the heart of one of his most loyal followers and supporter. Despite following him around the country and interviewing him several times, the President forgot Epigmenio Ibarra’s name. López Obrador confused Ibarra with Paco Ignacio Taibo II, the FCE director.



Morena was taken by surprise

Yesterday, MC lawmaker José Ramón Enríquez Herrera left the party to join Morena; this effectively leaves the opposition without any power over Morena, the ruling party. After the announcement, Enríquez Herrera was warmly welcomed by Morena members including lawmaker Dolores Padierna. However, MC leader Dante Delgado brought up a previous agreement, replacing José Ramón Enríquez with MC senator Verónica Delgadillo in the permanent commission, which means Morena won’t have the extra vote it needed.

Recommended: Ramírez Cuéllar's proposal is widely criticized



Mario Villanueva is under house arrest

Although Mario Villanueva, the former Quintana Roo Governor, was able to obtain house arrest, we’ve been told he can’t claim victory. We’ve been told that he was granted house arrest only during the COVID-19 pandemic. And although the former Governor should have been released due to his health condition and age, his luck is tied to the evolution of the pandemic.

Recommended: Former Teacher's Union boss granted house arrest