Bank employee was forced to wear a belt loaded with explosives during a robbery in Mexico City

A bank employee had to give MXN 14 million in cash to criminals after they forced her to wear a belt loaded with explosives. The woman said the criminals told her what to do through a video call.



According to investigations, the robbery took place on May 29. The woman was on her way to work when armed men boarded intercepted and threatened her. The criminals told the bank employee they knew everything about her, and that they were keeping an eye on her husband and son. She was then forced to wear the explosives and follow their instructions.



Once she arrived at the bank, she took the money from the vault, several ATMs, and put it in a trash can.



She drove to Ecatepec, in the state of Mexico, where she was told to abandon get out of her car and return in 10 minutes. When she returned to her car, she found the key to get rid of the belt.



When experts from the local prosecutor's office found the device, they requested help from the army to deactivate it.

