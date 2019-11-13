Bacalar, Mexico’s most relaxing and charming lake

Leer en español

No, it is not an optical illusion. It is the blue reflected by Lake Bacalar with all its hues. Also known as the Seven Colors Lake, due to the colors it shows depending on the kind of soil, depth, and hour, Lake Bacalar is located 50 minutes away from Chetumal.

This gift from nature is caused by seven cenotes spread along 43 kilometers. The sunlight adds to the natural beauty by illuminating the white sand.

Full of nature, fine sand, fresh and crystal clear water, Bacalar is the ideal destination to spend some relaxing days away from the city’s chaos.

Ecologic and romantic hotels have been built all over the lake. Guests spend the whole day in swings over the water. From there, you can see sailboats and kayaks that sail through the mangroves full of bird nests.

The lake is also a link to other destinations such as the Pirates Channel, Mariscal lake, and Los Rápidos. The Akal Ki holistic center has a rafting experience of their own: visitors only wear a floating vest and are left to the flow’s will without obstacles.

They also organize hikes through the jungle to look for jaguar footprints. Locals say only those with a good heart can see these felines.

You can also visit nearby archeological sites such as Chacchoben and Kohunlich. You can also go to downtown Bacalar to see its impressive fort, which was built to protect the population from ancient pirate attacks.

In Bio Maya park, there is a circuit with five zip lines that are from 185 to 850 meters long to watch macaws fly and spider monkeys jump from tree to tree.

The last line ends over the lake. When descending, you take a tubing to float in the lake until the water covers your knees. When you reach land, the tour continues through an orchids trail.

Besides its camping and hiking, Active Nature Bacalar offers a night kayak tour for those in love that ends in a Caribbean dinner over the dock.

You can complement this experience the next morning by watching the sunrise and the flight of hundreds of birds. The same activity takes place by night but this time to watch bats.

How to get there

Interjet has one-way flights to Chetumal starting at MXN $1,500.

In Chetumal, there are collective taxis that take you to Bacalar for MXN $50.

Where to sleep

Los Aluxes. Room for two starting at MXN $1,900 per night. Tel. (983)8342817

