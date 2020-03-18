Ayotzinapa: Former high-ranking officials are wanted for allegedly torturing suspects

Leer en español

According to sources, the Attorney General’s Office asked the Interpol for help to locate Tomás Zerón, the former of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and Carlos Gómez Arrieta, the former head of the Federal Ministerial Police. These former officials have been accused of torturing and planting evidence in connection with the enforced disappearance of 43 trainee students in Guerrero.

Zerón and Gómez Arrieta are allegedly wanted by Mexican authorities for the way they handled the Ayotzinapa case. They were allegedly involved in the torture and enforced disappearance of some of the detainees arrested for the disappearance of 43 students.

According to sources, a federal judge issued arrest warrants against the former high-ranking officials and the FGR asked the Interpol to issue red notices against them; therefore, Zerón and Gómez Arrieta are wanted in several countries.

Recommended: Ayotzinapa: the timeline of a tragedy

Sources also claim Zerón has fled the country in late 2019 and is currently in Canada.

Zerón de Lucio is accused of manipulating evidence during an investigation at the San Juan river, which was attended by a detainee: Agustín García Reyes, aka “El Chereje,” a member of drug cartel Guerreros Unidos.

Carlos Gómez Arrieta is accused of torturing Carlos Canto Salgo, who was arrested in October 2014 for his alleged involvement in the enforced disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students. The video showing the interrogation and torture was leaked and shared on social media.



Recommended: The 43 missing students could have been dispersed into smaller groups

On March 10, the Attorney General’s Office obtained 6 arrest warrants against high ranking officials who handled the Ayorzinapa case during Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, including Tomás Zerón de Lucio, Carlos Gómez Arrieta, Ezequiel Peña Cerda, Isidro Junco Barajas, Agustín Castillo Reyes, and Julio Dagoberto Contreras Saucedo. They are accused of torture.

So far, the FGR has arrested formed prosecutor agents Ezequiel Peña Cerda, Isidro Junco Barajas, and Agustín Castillo Reyes.

Recommended: Mexico reopens Ayotzinapa case and targets former Attorney General

gm

