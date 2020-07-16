Leer en español

Ackerman’s plan failed

Sources said John Ackerman will criticize the four women at the Selection Committee at the INE after they stopped him from imposing a candidate at the INE’s General Council. We’ve been told that Ackerman accused the INE officials of forming a “block” against him after the majority decided that Diana Talavera, who is friends with Irma Eréndira Sandoval and works for Ackerman’s brother-in-law, didn’t make it to the final 10. John Ackerman didn’t take this well, accused them of being classists and elitists. He then threatened to walk away from the virtual meeting, which he did. Sources said he will likely disqualify the process today.

Durazo fooled the criminals

Everyone was surprised when Security Minister Alfonso Durazo showed up in Guanajuato with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, days after Durazo announced he wouldn’t attend the trip. We’ve been told that although the President allowed Durazo to take a few days off, the government official decided to resume his activities because some wondered why he wouldn’t visit the three most dangerous states: Guanajuato, Jalisco, and Colima. Now some people think that the previous announcement was used to confuse criminals who operate in Guanajuato, especially the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, a criminal organization that has threatened some government officials.

The FGR is busy with Cruz Azul

Soccer team Cruz Azul is not very good at winning titles but it is famous for its legal troubles. The team recently filed another lawsuit before the Attorney General’s Office for the alleged embezzlement or loss of millions in the purchase of bonuses from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Sources inside the Cruz Azul said that the team’s lawyers uncovered a financial operation that dates back to 2011 and that the bonuses were sold in 2012 as part of a market strategy, and added that it was a profitable business deal for the soccer team. So Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero and his team have a lot of work left to do.

The press won’t have access to Lozoya’s hearing

While the Judiciary Council boasts about how it is using technology to halt the spread of COVID-19, it announced Emilio Lozoya’s hearing will not be made public. Yesterday, the CJF also announced that the press wouldn’t have access to the hearing. However, officials from the Judiciary said they would share details and information through WhatsApp. Nevertheless, there is a risk of lack of neutrality because as part of their jobs, journalists also have to discuss how officials perform. This is not a good day for transparency at the Judicial Branch.



