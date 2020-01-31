5 Seconds of Summer to visit Mexico

The Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) has announced their comeback to Mexico.

The band will visit Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey as part of their “No Shame” tour.

NO SHAME TOUR • NORTH AMERICA 2020 • EVERY TICKET COMES WITH A PHYSICAL COPY OF OUR NEXT ALBUM • ON SALE 2/7 • https://t.co/Kk8KlvKV4J pic.twitter.com/VCBJpBSDj8 — 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) January 31, 2020

They will visit their fans in Mexico City’s Sports Palace on August 12. Then, they will perform at Guadalajara’s Telmex Auditorium on August 14, and they will conclude at Monterrey’s Citibanamex Auditorium on August 15, 2020.

Tickets presale for the three concerts will be available on February 5 and 6. General tickets sale begins on February 7 via Ticketmaster and directly at the venues’ box offices.

Tickets go from MXN $490 to $1,390.

Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings, and Ashton Irwin said in a statement that they are “very excited to bring the No Shame tour to Mexico in 2020. The new album is almost ready and we can't wait for people to listen to it. We really think these new songs capture the DNA of this band, but they also represent a new era for 5 Seconds of Summer.”

Known for songs like “Teeth,” “She Looks So Perfect,” and “Amnesia,” 5SOS is the first Australian band to have three No. 1 albums in Billboard’s 200 chart

