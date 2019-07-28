The 31 best Mexican restaurants in the world

Once again, Mexico has reinforced its place among the best gastronomic hubs in the world.

A few days ago, La Liste released its 2019 guide of all the best restaurants in the world.

The organization creates a guide “based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews (and) offers the best global restaurant selection handpicked by discerning food critics and expert guides.”

This year, 31 Mexican restaurants made it to the list:

31. The Iguana at Casa Kimberly

30. Comal at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences

29. Manta at The Cape

28. Criollo

27. Sotero Cocina de Oficio

26, Maison de Famille

25. Gloutonnerie

24. Fonda Fina

23. Zibu

22. Jaso

21. Huset

20. El Puntal del Norte

19. Corazón de Tierra

18. Alcalde

17. TEMPO by Matin Berasategui

16. Azul Histórico

15. Yoshimi

14. Pangea

13. Garum

12. Almara

11. Carolina at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

10. Casa Oaxaca

9. Guzina Oaxaca

8. Raíz

7. Bakéa

6. Yuban

5. Jazamango

4. Biko

3. Pujol

2. Quintonil

1. Dulce Patria

Don't miss the chance to enjoy a unique culinary experience at any of these restaurants located in Mexico.

