The 31 best Mexican restaurants in the world
Once again, Mexico has reinforced its place among the best gastronomic hubs in the world.
A few days ago, La Liste released its 2019 guide of all the best restaurants in the world.
The organization creates a guide “based on the compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews (and) offers the best global restaurant selection handpicked by discerning food critics and expert guides.”
This year, 31 Mexican restaurants made it to the list:
31. The Iguana at Casa Kimberly
30. Comal at Chileno Bay Resort & Residences
29. Manta at The Cape
28. Criollo
27. Sotero Cocina de Oficio
26, Maison de Famille
25. Gloutonnerie
24. Fonda Fina
23. Zibu
22. Jaso
21. Huset
20. El Puntal del Norte
19. Corazón de Tierra
18. Alcalde
17. TEMPO by Matin Berasategui
16. Azul Histórico
15. Yoshimi
14. Pangea
13. Garum
12. Almara
11. Carolina at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
10. Casa Oaxaca
9. Guzina Oaxaca
8. Raíz
7. Bakéa
6. Yuban
5. Jazamango
4. Biko
3. Pujol
2. Quintonil
1. Dulce Patria
Don't miss the chance to enjoy a unique culinary experience at any of these restaurants located in Mexico.
gm