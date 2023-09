México vs Australia ¡En vivo! –Amistoso Internacional

📋 Here is how the #Socceroos line up against Mexico, which includes an 🇦🇺 debut for Cameron Burgess 💪



🇲🇽 v 🇦🇺 - 10.9.23 - 12:00pm AEST

📱💻📺 Live on Channel 10, 10 Play#MEXvAUS pic.twitter.com/saVBGcfuvM