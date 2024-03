𝑯𝒂𝒍𝒐 𝑳𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 💫🦋 #halolights is a Highlighting technique use around the perimeter of the hairline. The results are endless. It can be as bold or diffused out as you'd like. #hairtiktok #fyp #kingsvilletx #kingsvilletxhair #balayagehair #blondehair