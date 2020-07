Exfutbolista de Estados Unidos escribe emotivo mensaje a Naya Rivera

I remember this day like yesterday when I took this pic of you, we were sitting and having breakfast and laughing and talking about life and the kids. The last couple days hit me so hard I was crying so many times. All the memories, talks and laughs we had will stay with me forever and especially what a strong woman you are and how much you loved Josey. You left too early. Your memories will stay with me forever. I know you look down from heaven with crying eyes because of Jocey and your whole family, who you loved so much. I can’t believe you are not here anymore. My love goes out to your whole family and especially to Josey who you loved soooo much. It’s heartbreaking and I will need time to understand what happened! Thank you for letting me come into your and Josey’s life and my love will always be there for you and him, I told you that already so many times. It’s hart to let go from imagining what you had to go through. But it shows the woman I knew, strong and brave and always Josey first. RIP

