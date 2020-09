¡De miedo! Un hombre comparte video de cómo intenta ahuyentar un cocodrilo

Bonecruncher being an absolute pest wile we’re working to clear some logs in the water. Guys understand this is not normal behaviour for a salt water croc. I’ve been working with crocs for over 20years now and working with bone cruncher for the last 7years this is the first croc I’ve ever seen behave in this manner. It’s great to see and be part of this relationship with a wild croc but remember that salt water croc is the most aggressive croc in the world and are the cause of many deaths. @discovercrocodiles @australia @topendsafaricamp @jayprehistoricpets @natgeoau @discovery @thetodayshow @nature #crocs #living #wild #wildlife

A post shared by MATT WRIGHT - OUTBACK WRANGLER (@mattwright) on Aug 18, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT