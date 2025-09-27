Religión, ciencia y sentido común en tiempos de crisis ambiental global

Por Omar Vidal y Richard C. Brusca

Un mensaje a los 193 líderes políticos y Estados Miembros reunidos esta semana en la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas para conmemorar 80 años de su fundación

A los presentes y a los ausentes.

Durante milenios, los filósofos han percibido a la naturaleza como un elemento trascendental de la moral humana y el crecimiento espiritual el mundo vivo tiene un valor sagrado y estético que trasciende su valor económico.

Los argumentos éticos para proteger a la naturaleza se cimientan en su valor para religiones, filosofías y culturas—es la madre naturaleza la que protege y alimenta a la humanidad. Son argumentos que apelan a los instintos nobles de las personas y al respeto por la vida, al aprecio por la belleza y la fragilidad de la naturaleza, a la antigüedad del mundo vivo, o aun al reconocimiento de la creación divina.

En todas las religiones las personas se ven conectadas—física y espiritualmente—con las plantas y los animales, con el aire, con la tierra y con el agua. Para muchos está mal que se permita su destrucción porque son “creación divina”. Si Dios creó el mundo, entonces todas las especies que creó son valiosas y merecen vivir.

En las tradiciones cristianas y judías se recalca la responsabilidad humana de proteger la diversidad biológica como parte de un pacto con Dios. En las enseñanzas islámicas se confiere a las personas el compromiso sagrado de ser guardianes de la naturaleza. Otros sistemas de creencias, como el hinduismo, el budismo y el taoísmo, también llaman a conservar el entorno natural.

Incluso en personas sin religión tradicional, respetar a la naturaleza y el planeta es una petición de su yo superior.

Como parte de su misión, muchos monasterios cristianos protegen la vida natural que los rodea. Muchas filosofías orientales enseñan a proteger a la naturaleza para poder percibir una conexión directa entre el mundo natural y el espiritual; una conexión que se rompe cuando se daña el mundo natural.

Como científicos de formación y naturalistas, ambos creemos en los hechos. Confiamos en lo que vemos, en lo que podemos medir, en lo que podemos documentar. Pero también somos personas espirituales y místicas que creen en el poder que tienen los seres humanos para cambiar el rumbo si se enfrentan a un planeta abocado al caos.

Si ustedes, líderes y delegados, pudieran darse una vuelta por el mundo en el año 2050, seguramente se encontrarían un planeta con una situación aún más adversa desde el punto de vista ecológico, económico y social, ya que habremos sobrepasado el aumento medio de la temperatura global de 1.5 °C previsto, y todos estaríamos sufriendo sus terribles consecuencias. ¿Han pensado en el planeta que le están dejando a sus hijos, a sus nietos?

Se han propuesto soluciones al dilema en el que se encuentra la humanidad —frenar el aumento del CO2 atmosférico, proteger nuestras tierras silvestres y nuestros océanos— pero se ha hecho poco, y ciertamente nada tan audaz como la humanidad es capaz de hacerlo. Estas soluciones incluyen la imposición de un impuesto sobre el carbono para eliminar progresivamente la energía “sucia”, nuevos enfoques de las prácticas agrícolas, el abandono de la carne y los productos lácteos en la dieta mundial, el establecimiento de más áreas naturales protegidas (y conectadas) y el aumento de la inversión pública y privada en energías verdes y la captura de carbono. Poco hemos avanzado en todos estos temas.

Lo que queda claro es que si no empezamos a cumplir inmediatamente estos objetivos y a encontrar soluciones, esto es lo que nos espera:

1. El permafrost del Ártico se derretirá, liberando dos millones de toneladas adicionales de carbono a la atmósfera, con los consiguientes impactos en el clima global. Este proceso ya inició.

2. El aumento del nivel de los mares sumergirá nuestras ciudades costeras; un tercio de las principales ciudades del mundo está en la costa, también todas las bases navales del mundo. El calentamiento y la acidificación de los océanos seguirán creando enormes “zonas muertas” en el mar, que liberan sulfuro de hidrógeno que mata la vida marina y burbujea ominosamente fuera del mar, llegando al aire que respiramos.

3. Grandes partes de la Tierra —por ejemplo, el Oriente Medio y África— serán inhabitables debido al calor extremo y la pérdida de lluvias. Muchas otras partes serán tierras inhóspitas. La inmigración se disparará aún más.

4. La producción de alimentos se reducirá drásticamente. El rendimiento de cultivos básicos como los cereales—trigo, avena, maíz—caerá entre 10 y 17% con cada grado de calentamiento. ¿Imaginan los impactos en los países más pobres?

5. Las enfermedades microbianas se propagarán rápidamente, sobre todo desde las regiones tropicales a las templadas. Los mosquitos portadores de la malaria, por ejemplo, se reproducen diez veces más rápido con cada grado de aumento de la temperatura. En 2050, más de 5 mil millones de personas en el planeta tendrán que enfrentar la malaria.

6. La sexta extinción masiva se acelerará rápidamente a medida que se extingan millones de especies vegetales, animales y microbianas. Si sobrevivimos, nos quedaremos solos.

Este es el futuro probable que Stephen Hawking –físico teórico, astrofísico y cosmólogo británico– tenía en mente cuando dijo que la humanidad debe colonizar otros planetas en este siglo para sobrevivir; a menos que cambiemos radicalmente nuestros hábitos.

Así que, líderes y delegados no olviden que, independientemente de la raza, la situación económica o las creencias religiosas, todos reconocemos la necesidad de proteger nuestro mundo natural, nuestra biosfera, nuestro hogar. Y que todos disfrutamos de la belleza de la fauna y los paisajes. Tómense un respiro en Nueva York, o donde quiera que estén hoy, y pregúntese, a solas:

¿Y si no hubiera mariposas? ¿Y si no hubiera aves ni ballenas migratorias? ¿Y si no hubiera selvas tropicales? ¿Y si el mar ya no fuera mar? ¿Y si viviéramos solos en este maravilloso planeta que llamamos hogar?

Esa es nuestra pesadilla más horrible. Por eso, no debemos dejar de luchar por un futuro más promisorio para nuestros hijos y nuestros nietos mientras nos quede un soplo de vida.

Religion, science, and common sense in times of

global environmental crisis

A message to the 193 political leaders and Member States gathered this week at

the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate 80 years since its founding

For millennia, philosophers have perceived nature as a transcendental element of human morality and spiritual growth—the living world has a sacred and aesthetic value that transcends its economic worth.

Ethical arguments for protecting nature are grounded in its value to religions, philosophies, and cultures—it is mother nature that protects and nourishes humankind. Those are arguments that appeal to people’s noblest instincts and respect for life, appreciation for the beauty and fragility of nature, the antiquity of the living world, or even belief in divine creation.

In all religions people see themselves connected, physically and spiritually, with plants and animals. For many it is wrong to allow the destruction of animals and plants because they are “God’s creation.” If God created the world, then all the species he created are valuable and deserve to live.

In Christian and Jewish traditions, the human responsibility to protect biological diversity is emphasized as part of a covenant with God. In Islamic teachings, people are given a sacred commitment to be stewards of nature. Other belief systems, such as Hinduism, Buddhism and Taoism, also call for conservation of the natural environment. And even in people without traditional religion, respecting nature and the planet is an appeal to their higher self.

Many Christian monasteries protect the natural life around them as part of their mission. Many Eastern philosophies teach to protect nature in order to perceive a direct connection between the natural and spiritual worlds. A connection that is broken when the natural world is damaged.

As trained scientists, but also as born-free naturalists, we both believe in facts. We trust what we see and measure and record. But we are also spiritual and mystical people who believe in the power that humans have to make a difference and change course if they are confronted with a planet heading into turmoil.

A walkabout in the year 2050 will surely find us in even more ecological and social turmoil, having blown past our earmarked 1.5°C average global temperature rise and suffering the consequences.

Solutions have been proposed to the dilemma humankind finds itself in—slowing the rise in atmospheric CO2, protecting our wildlands and oceans—but little action has been taken so far, and certainly nothing as bold as humanity is capable of. Proposed solutions include imposing a carbon tax to aggressively phase out “dirty” energy, new approaches to agricultural practices, a shift away from beef and dairy in the global diet, establishing more protected (and connected) natural areas, and public investment in green energy and carbon capture.

If we don’t start accomplishing these goals and finding additional solutions, here’s what we can expect:

The Arctic permafrost will melt, releasing nearly 2 million tons of additional carbon into the air. This process has already begun. Swelling seas will sink our coastal cities; a third of the world’s major cities are on the coast, as are all of the naval bases in the world. Ocean warming and acidification will continue to create massive “dead zones” in the sea, which release hydrogen sulfide that kills marine life and even bubbles out of the sea and into the air. Parts of the Earth (notably much of the Middle East and Africa) will become uninhabitable due to extreme heat and loss of precipitation, and other parts of the planet will be horrifically inhospitable. Food crop production will fall precipitously; yields of such staple crops as cereals (wheat, oats, corn) fall 10-17% with each degree of warming. Microbial diseases will spread rapidly, especially from the tropical to the temperate regions. Malaria carrying mosquitoes, for example, reproduce ten times faster with every degree increase in temperature. By 2050, over 5 billion people on the planet will be reckoning with malaria. The sixth mass extinction will be accelerating rapidly as millions of plant, animal, and microbial species go extinct.

It is this likely future, unless we radically change our ways, that Stephen Hawking had in mind when he said humankind must colonize other planets in this century in order to survive.

So, leaders and delegates, do not forget that regardless of race, economic status, or religious beliefs, we all recognize the need to protect our living world, our biosphere. And we all enjoy the beauty of wildlife and landscapes. Take a breath while in New York or wherever you are today, and ask yourself, alone: What if there were no butterflies? What if there were no migrating birds or whales? What if there were no rainforests? What if the sea was no longer the sea? What if we were living alone on this wonderful planet, we call home?

That is our most horrible nightmare. We must never stop fighting for a more promising future for our children and grandchildren, so long as we have a breath of life left in us.