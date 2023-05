🎉 Get ready to celebrate PRIDE and LGBTQ+ rights with "The Power of Identity: Queer Art Exhibition 2.0"

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇽🇬🇧! I’m thrilled to announce our open call for all LGBTQ+ artists to submit their amazing works for this powerful celebration.



Guidelines here:https://t.co/CDq0ChHcAT pic.twitter.com/4Pj70RTyoN