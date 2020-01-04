Trump amenaza a Irán con atacar 52 puntos en caso de ataque a EU

04 | ENE | 2020

Foto: AP

Mundo
04/01/2020
17:57
EFE
"Que esto sirva como ADVERTENCIA: si Irán ataca a cualquier estadounidense o activo estadounidense, tenemos identificados 52 sitios, algunos de ellos de muy alto nivel e importantes para Irán, y SERÁN GOLPEADOS MUY RÁPIDO Y MUY FUERTE", declaró Trump

Washington.- El presidente de EU, Donald Trump, aseguró este sábado que tiene identificados 52 objetivos de Irán para responder "muy rápido" y "muy fuerte" a las eventuales represalias de Teherán por la muerte en un ataque estadounidense del poderoso comandante iraní Qasem Soleimaní.

"Que esto sirva como una ADVERTENCIA de que si Irán ataca a cualquier estadounidense o activo estadounidense, tenemos identificados 52 sitios iraníes (que representan a los 52 rehenes estadounidenses tomados por Irán hace muchos años), algunos de ellos de muy alto nivel e importantes para Irán y su cultura, y esos objetivos, e Irán mismo, SERÁN GOLPEADOS MUY RÁPIDO Y MUY FUERTE", dijo Trump en Twitter.

"¡EU no quiere más amenazas!", añadió.
 

