Mask vs hair: Mexican Lucha Libre

Lucha Libre is an international referent of Mexican culture. The cultural performance is a sophisticated and dynamic show that combines sports, theater, rituals, and TV show’s characteristics which have made it the most popular sport-show in Mexico.



Artículo Mask vs hair: the history of Mexican Lucha Libre

English With the exaggerated gestures and signature stunts from the wrestlers, the highly flexible rules and dramatization of the sport-show, and the noisy participation from the audience, Lucha Libre has become a quintessential part of Mexican folklore

Many would define Lucha Libre with the Mexican saying of “Circo, maroma, y teatro” (circus, stunts, and theater): Circus refers to the origins of the sport in circus tents, “maroma” is the Mexican way to refer to body skills, and theater involves the masks, characters, and disguises. As to its objective, most would say they attend Lucha Libre events looking for relief.

