EnglishLucha Libre has become a quintessential part of Mexican folklore
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLucha Libre is a cultural performance that combines sports, theater, rituals, and TV show’s characteristics
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe first Lucha Libre fight in Mexico took place on September 21, 1933, in Mexico City’s Arena Mexico
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLucha Libre's main venues are the Colisseum Arena, which opened in 1943 with a capacity of 6,500 people, and the new Arena Mexico, which opened in 1956 with a capacity of 17,500 people and “Lucha Libre’s Cathedral”
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishFor Magic Jr, the wrestling legacy is heavy, “They think all you have was a gift, because you’re somebody’s son (...) I’ve made a name for myself and have tried to honor my father”
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLaredo Black is a young wrestler from Tamaulipas, Mexico. He started wrestling when he was only 10 years old, “I have it in my blood”
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLaura Mateos is a Lucha Libre fan; her favorite part is the intensity, the beating, the strength. She would like everyone to know that it is an admirable profession
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishErika Romero has been a Lucha Libre hardcore fan since she was a little girl
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCoronel Paz (Colonel Peace) is a hardcore fan who created a character related to Lucha Libre to do positive actions
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
23/10/2019
19:34
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
Mask vs hair: Mexican Lucha Libre

With the exaggerated gestures and signature stunts from the wrestlers, the highly flexible rules and dramatization of the sport-show, and the noisy participation from the audience, Lucha Libre has become a quintessential part of Mexican folklore

Lucha Libre is an international referent of Mexican culture. The cultural performance is a sophisticated and dynamic show that combines sports, theater, rituals, and TV show’s characteristics which have made it the most popular sport-show in Mexico.
 

Many would define Lucha Libre with the Mexican saying of “Circo, maroma, y teatro” (circus, stunts, and theater): Circus refers to the origins of the sport in circus tents, “maroma” is the Mexican way to refer to body skills, and theater involves the masks, characters, and disguises. As to its objective, most would say they attend Lucha Libre events looking for relief.

