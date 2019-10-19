Fantastic Alebrijes take over Mexico City's streets

You are here

INICIO // MULTIMEDIA // GALERIAS
EnglishAlebrijes are fantastic creatures created by Pedro Linares López
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOne day, Linares fell unconscious due to an illness and, during a long period of deep sleep, he claimed to have seen a series of mind-boggling creatures
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPedro Linares later tried to reproduce the creatures by painting small figures made of cardboard with all sorts of vibrant colors
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishAlebrijes are usually a blend of different animals
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishArtisans in Oaxaca make alebrijes carved out of copal wood, which are then painted with bright colors and all sorts of tiny patterns and details on their bodies
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishMexico City Alebrije Parade is organized by the Museum of Popular Art
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe parade features over 200 monumental papier-mâché sculptures
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishAt the end of the parade, the monumental alebrijes will remain in Paseo de la Reforma from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, November 17
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe sculptures are created by artisans, artist collectives, and craft workshops
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThese mind-boggling colorful creatures have become a part of Mexican folklore
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishManuel Jiménez Ramírez, from San Antonio Arrazola, is one of the main exponents of Oaxaca’s alebrijes
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe sculptures will remain between the Angel of Independence monument and the Diana the Huntress fountain
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOver 200 alebrijes marched from Mexico City's main square, Zócalo, to the Angel of the Independence in Reforma Avenue
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe event was attended by people of all ages and nationalities as part of the celebrations of Mexico's Day of the Dead
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
19/10/2019
16:47
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Miranda Perea
Mexico City
OTRAS
LINKEDIN
INSTAGRAM
PINTEREST

Fantastic Alebrijes take over Mexico City's streets

The monumental sculptures will be displayed in Paseo de la Reforma until November 17

Alebrijes are fantastic creatures created by Pedro Linares López, a scavenger born in 1906 in Mexico City. One day, Linares fell unconscious due to an illness and, during a long period of deep sleep, he claimed to have seen a series of mind-boggling creatures which he later tried to reproduce by painting small figures made of cardboard with all sorts of vibrant colors.
 

Artículo

Fantastic Alebrijes Parade to take over Mexico City

English
After the parade, the monumental sculptures will be displayed in Paseo de la Reforma until November 17
Fantastic Alebrijes Parade to take over Mexico CityFantastic Alebrijes Parade to take over Mexico City

Alebrijes are usually a blend of different animals: They may have a lion’s head and the body of a crocodile, or the body of a fish with dragon wings, to name a few. Though they were originally made of cardboard, artisans in Oaxaca make alebrijes carved out of copal wood, which are then painted with bright colors and all sorts of tiny patterns and details on their bodies.

In the vein of this tradition, the Mexico City Alebrije Parade, organized by the Mexico Museum of Popular Art, features monumental papier-mâché sculptures created by artisans, artist collectives, and craft workshops.

mp

TEMAS

EL UNIVERSAL in English
Heritage and traditions
Day of the Dead
alebrijes