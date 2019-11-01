Day of the Dead altar in Mexico City

You are here

EnglishCelebrated on November 1 and 2, Day of the Dead has become one of Mexico’s best-known traditions in the world
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt was declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishAs part of this year’s celebrations, there will be a monumental altar at Mexico City’s main square, best known as Zócalo
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe Day of the Dead Offering was a celebration of life for the Aztec civilization
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishFor them, the place where the dead went depended on how they had died
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishEach element in the “ofrenda” has a special meaning to contribute to the outward and return journey for the dead
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe dead return to the world of the living to be, once again, with their loved ones
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishFor ten years now, the “Gran Ofrenda” of the Day of the Dead looks to rescue and promote Mexico’s traditions
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe monumental altar will be inaugurated on November 1
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIt will be on display until November 11
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThere will be a special artistic and cultural schedule that will show Mexico City’s great diversity
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe project “Altar of altars,” by Vladimir Maislin Topete was selected for this year’s celebrations
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe installation wants to shows the diverse traditions surrounding Day of the Dead in all the country
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
English"Altar of altars" is a whole journey around Mexico concentrated at Zócalo
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe altar has four cardinal points with beautiful "ofrendas" from different regions of the country
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
English“Altar of altars” displays regional handcrafts, “papel picado,” hand-painted rugs, audio and lighting with mobile mechanisms
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe structure is made from recycled wood
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
The monumental altar will be inaugurated on November 1 at 9:00 and it will be on display until November 11. There will be a special artistic and cultural schedule that will show Mexico City’s great diversity.

Mexico City’s Culture Ministry informed that the project “Altar of altars,” by Vladimir Maislin Topete was selected for this year’s celebrations.

