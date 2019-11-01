Day of the Dead altar in Mexico City

Celebrated on November 1 and 2, Day of the Dead has become one of Mexico’s best-known traditions in the world because of its cultural relevance and its colorful imagery. It was declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

For ten years now, the “Gran Ofrenda” of the Day of the Dead looks to rescue and promote Mexico’s traditions.



The monumental altar will be inaugurated on November 1 at 9:00 and it will be on display until November 11. There will be a special artistic and cultural schedule that will show Mexico City’s great diversity.

Mexico City’s Culture Ministry informed that the project “Altar of altars,” by Vladimir Maislin Topete was selected for this year’s celebrations.

