Cempasúchil, the Mexican Marigold

Cempasúchil, also known as "flower of the Dead," was first described in the Florentine Codex or Historia general de las cosas de nueva España (General history of the things of New Spain), an encyclopedic work about the people and culture of central Mexico compiled by Fray Bernardino de Sahagún (1499–1590), a Franciscan missionary who arrived in Mexico in 1529.

The name of this flower comes from the Náhuatl "Cempohualxochitl," which translates to "20 flowers" or "many flowers".

The Mexican or Aztec marigold was commonly used in both traditional medicine and in funerary rituals as a tomb decoration since it was thought that its yellow and orange petals were able to keep the heat of the sun and shelter the dead.

