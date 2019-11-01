You are here

EnglishCempasúchil comes from the Náhuatl "Cempohualxochitl," which translates to "20 flowers" or "many flowers"
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishThe Mexican or Aztec marigold was commonly used in both traditional medicine and in funerary rituals as a tomb decoration since it was thought that its yellow and orange petals were able to keep the heat of the sun and shelter the dead
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCempasúchil has yellow and orange hues due to the rich presence of carotenoids, pigments of the group of isoprenoids
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishCempasúchil production in Mexico only supplies the ornamental market while the rest needed to support food industry is imported
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishMexico concentrates 32 of the 55 species of marigold in the world
Photo: Miranda Perea/EL UNIVERSAL in English
01/11/2019
15:03
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Sofía Danis
Mexico City
Cempasúchil, the Mexican Marigold

Cempasúchil name comes from the Náhuatl "Cempohualxochitl" which translates to "20 flowers" or "many flowers"

Cempasúchil, also known as "flower of the Dead," was first described in the Florentine Codex or Historia general de las cosas de nueva España (General history of the things of New Spain), an encyclopedic work about the people and culture of central Mexico compiled by Fray Bernardino de Sahagún (14991590), a Franciscan missionary who arrived in Mexico in 1529.

The name of this flower comes from the Náhuatl "Cempohualxochitl," which translates to "20 flowers" or "many flowers".

The Mexican or Aztec marigold was commonly used in both traditional medicine and in funerary rituals as a tomb decoration since it was thought that its yellow and orange petals were able to keep the heat of the sun and shelter the dead.
 

