The 4 best restaurants in Oaxaca

Oaxacan cuisine is the result of a clash between two worlds: ancient ingredients such as corn, beans, cacao, tomato, chile, grasshoppers, worms and other ingredients brought there by colonizers, including pork, beef, chicken, cheese, bread, lard, among other ingredients.

Currently, Oaxaca has become a hotspot for foodies all over the world and is full of endless options to satisfy any palate.

gm