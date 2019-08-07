You are here

INICIO // MULTIMEDIA // GALERIAS
EnglishBoulenc offers simple yet delicious food, coffee, and pastries - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishIn Boulenc pizzas are cooked in wood ovens - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishYou can eat at Casa Taviche for less than MXN $100 - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishQuesadillas with guacamole at Casa Taviche - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishChipilin Tamal at Casa Taviche - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishRequesón cake at Casa Taviche - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishPlantain spheres filled with beans and covered in black mole at Casa Oaxaca - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishFresh chile filled with ceviche at Casa Oaxaca - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishTurkey, black mole, rice, plantain puree, and fried plantain at Casa Oaxaca - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishOaxacan chocolate sphere filled with chocolate mousse, accompanied by a hibiscus and mint sauce - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishLas Quinceletras: guacamole, grasshoppers, radishes, cucumber, and tomatoes - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishAlmond mole with chicken at Las Quinceletras - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
EnglishChocolate tamal at Las Quinceletras - Photo: Courtesy of Gretel Morales for EL UNIVERSAL in English
07/08/2019
14:16
EL UNIVERSAL in English/Gretel Morales
Mexico City
OTRAS
LINKEDIN
INSTAGRAM
PINTEREST

The 4 best restaurants in Oaxaca

These four restaurants serve exceptional, fresh, and delicious food in Oaxaca

Oaxacan cuisine is the result of a clash between two worlds: ancient ingredients such as corn, beans, cacao, tomato, chile, grasshoppers, worms and other ingredients brought there by colonizers, including pork, beef, chicken, cheese, bread, lard, among other ingredients.

Currently, Oaxaca has become a hotspot for foodies all over the world and is full of endless options to satisfy any palate.

gm

TEMAS

Oaxaca
Oaxacan Food
Mexican food
Mexican Cuisine
Gastronomy
tourism

Comentarios