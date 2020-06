Martha Higareda se muestra muy enamorada de David Korins

Today, after 13 weeks & 1 day of spending 24 hours a day quarantining together, this magical person left our home to spend some MUCH needed time with her parents. We cooked, cleaned, walked, talked, journaled, meditated, played music, joked, worried, cried, laughed, made art, worked out, baked, shopped, played games, and A MILLION OTHER THINGS during this time..... but mostly we GREW. Neither one of us are anywhere near the same person we were before this started, but of course no one is. @marthahigaredaoficial I am in awe of you. You are the single most optimistic person I have ever met. Your wisdom, empathy, patience, kindness, insight, wit, humor and grace is beyond compare. Our world is better because you are in it. My life is certainly better with you in it. I am beyond grateful for everything you have done for me and for us all. The universe has indeed given us, yet again, another special push in the right direction. The signs are everywhere you just need to be open to seeing them. I love you with all of my heart. Te Amo. My quarantine partner for life.

