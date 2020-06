BlackOutTuesday: El espectáculo se une a las protestas

RIP George Floyd How many more lives do we have to lose? Surely this has to be the tipping point when we ALL face up to the police brutality that has been captured on video for everyone to see. Surely this is when we say STOP, we will not tolerate any more generations of black Americans and people of color growing up in fear of those who should protect them. When an unarmed and handcuffed man is murdered by the police in broad daylight while begging for his life, those in authority need to know that our outrage knows no bounds. We demand justice. There are many ways to make your voice heard. Sign the petition, get on the phone, talk to your family, friends and kids. If you are a business owner, make a public statement of support to your black clients, friends and co-workers. We can be the change. We have to start the conversation in our own circles. This is sickening. It’s got to stop. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on May 29, 2020 at 8:23am PDT