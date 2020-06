It was almost as hot that day as it is today in the UK!! Fantastic memories from working with the extraordinary Miss Millie Bobby Brown and the wonderful (and hilarious) Mr Sam Claflin! Hope to see you guys soon! #EnolaHolmes @NetflixFilm @MillieBobbyBrown @MrSamClaflin

