Young ballet dancers raise funds to study abroad

Leer en español

Ana Victoria Camacho, Said González, and Mariana Perales are three young ballet dancers who dream of becoming the best dancers in the world. In recent years, they have seen dancers such as Isaac Hernández, Elisa Carrillo, Rocío Alemán, Braulio Álvarez and Esteban Hernández triumph all over the world. Nevertheless, the road to success is full of artistic and financial challenges.

These talented ballet dancers have been forced to reject scholarships to study abroad, live away from their families, look for sponsors, and raise funds. However, institutions and governments haven’t supported them.

Elisa Carrillo, the best ballerina in the world

In August 2018, dancer Isaac Hernández convinced the English National Ballet School, one of the most prestigious ballet schools in Europe, to audition Mexican ballet dancers for the first time. Seven young dancers obtained a full scholarship for the 201-2020 school year; two of them are 18-year-old Said González and 17-year-old Ana Victoria Camacho. Unfortunately, scholarships don’t include housing and meals. According to their families, they would need MXN $300,000 per year.

Mariana Perales is a talented 13-year-old who will soon travel to Switzerland to study at the Theatre Basel Ballet School for two months. Although her scholarship includes housing and meals, her family is raising money to purchase the plane tickets and cover health care and personal expenses.

Isaac Hernández to offer final edition of “Despertares” in Mexico



Representing Mexico all over the world

Ana Victoria Camacho participated in a ballet contest at 8 and ever since she has been participating in dance contests all over Mexico and other countries such as Cuba. She won a scholarship to study a summer course at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and the Joffrey Ballet School but she couldn’t attend because of financial troubles.





Taken from www.fundaciontonatiuhgomez.org

Now that she could study in London, the Tonatiuh Gómez Foundation has been helping her to raise funds, however, she said it makes her “sad to think that they (the authorities) don’t consider ballet important. I wanted to apply for a scholarship at the Conaculta but I couldn’t due to my residence, I also tried (to apply for) the Fonca scholarship but I didn't get it.”

If you want to help Ana fulfill her dream, visit www.fundaciontonatiuhgomez.org

Said González is 18 years old. He started studying ballet at 7. He has been granted scholarships for prestigious schools such as The Rock School for Dance Education but he has been forced to reject them because of the lack of resources. However, he was able to attend the Houston Ballet School and to another school located in San Francisco. Throughout his career, he has been awarded by the National Children and Youth’s Ballet Contest and the Ballet Youth America Grand Prix.



For Said, in Mexico, classical ballet could have a bigger impact if it had the support of society: “people could go to the theater to see a show, their presence is support for the dancers, it’s not an expense, it’s an investment for dance and ballet.”



Photo: Courtesy of Paulo García



If you wish to help said, you can make a donation at the following account: BBVA 4152313554932009, under the name of Mireya Lozano.

Mariana Perales is a 13-year-old ballet dancer. She started practicing ballet at 4. She has participated in contests such as the Youth America Grand Prix in New York and was awarded an 80% scholarship for The Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia but she was forced to decline the opportunity for financial reasons.



Photo: Feature Photography



Mariana explains that she “needs to learn French and English, I’m working really hard. I’m very happy, I’m excited about learning, I want to be the prima ballerina of an important dance company. (…) My family supports me in everything I do and if teachers like my work, they could extend my visit, I’m going to work a lot. I have a lot of dreams, one day I want to dance Swan Lake and be the white swan.”

If you wish to support Mariana, you can reach out to her family at the following e-mail: [email protected]

Mexican ballerina awarded by Russia's Culture Ministry

gm