Leer en español

Will Nuevo León authorities force the President to wear a mask?

It is widely known that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador doesn’t like to wear face masks, except when he boards a plane and it is mandatory; nevertheless, the Mexican President avoids wearing a mask because he says Dr. López-Gatell doesn’t recommend, despite what the WHO and experts say. Now that López Obrador is expected to visit Nuevo León, state health minister Manuel de la O Cavazos said that if the President doesn’t wear a mask next Thursday, he will ask him to because public servants must set an example for others.

Will Sauri lead the lower chamber?

Now that the lower chamber will have a new leader, PRI leader Alejandro Moreno chose his candidate: Dulce María Sauri. Sources said the decision was made at the PRI offices in Mexico City when Sauri approved the implementation of a special session. Insiders said the PRI is ready to take over the lower chamber; however, the PT might insist on increasing its number of lawmakers and Morena must respect its previous agreement.

Mario Delgado travels to Macuspana

Mario Delgado is hoping to become the next national Morena leader. Delgado traveled to Macuspana, Tabasco, President López Obrador’s birthplace in hopes that he receives support. Meanwhile, the Tabasco Governor and locals gave him their support. Some wonder if besides lobbying at Macuspana, Delgado might have light a candle outside López Obrador’s family home, especially since it is now seen as a sanctuary.

Mexico vs. school dropouts

Sources said the Education Ministry could present a plan to prevent school dropouts this week after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the phenomenon that could affect up to 2 million students. Insiders said education authorities will launch an early detection and alert system. Through this scheme, authorities will survey students and their situation. We will see what Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma has to say.

gm