Who will join the Trife?

After John Ackerman’s disagreement over the new INE counselors, Congress will face a new battle to appoint a new magistrate to the Electoral Tribunal in the upcoming days. Senators now have to analyze the three candidates and decided whether they’re independent enough or not. Laura Angélica Ramírez has ties to former magistrate Constancio Carrasco; Nínive Ileana Penagos is linked to minister Jorge Pardo Rebolledo, and Luis Espíndola Morales is close to Santiago Nieto. However, wins the race will take office in September and their term will end until 2019.

The INE will help Morena

Less than 24 hours after the Electoral Tribunal determine the INE must help Morena with its internal election, lawmaker Mario Delgado, who is interested in leading the ruling party, was already in his first campaign rally in Tabasco, where he called for unity during the upcoming internal election. Moreover, Delgado warned people about corrupt surveyors. However, the question is if Mario Delgado and the other contenders trust the INE?

The PT gets a taste of its own medicine

Sources said that although the PT announced around 20 lawmakers would join the party, making it the third-largest party in the lower chamber, and that this would ensure that it would lead the lower chamber, this is not the case. Insiders said the PT has 44 lawmakers by Friday, in contrast with the PRI, which has 46. According to sources, PES member Jorge Argüelles convinced a PT lawmaker to join the PES. Now the PT has 43 lawmakers while the PRI has 46.

Diplomats face uncertainty

Staffers at Mexico’s Foreign Service are worried about their annual evaluation. In November 2018, authorities established that diplomats should go through an annual evaluation but it has yet to take place. Diplomats are wondering when will authorities apply the exam? Was it delayed because of budget cuts or bureaucracy forgot about it?

