White supremacists are terrorists

Leer en español

The recent deadly attacks directed at specific groups, for example, the attacks in New Zealand and El Paso, make it obvious that racism goes beyond the aversion to people who look different, moreover, these cases should no longer be seen as isolated cases or the product of mental illnesses or attacks perpetrated by “lone wolves,” as the criminals were once called, since they are taking place more frequently, especially against specific sectors.

Moreover, the fact that the U.S. President, Donald Trump, who candidacy started off as a joke, is systematically attacking minorities in the U.S., whom he considers and invaders and parasites who profit from the U.S. government, makes you question if Trump is a fit representative, although it seems like he represents the mentality of the average U.S. citizen.

Trump's insistence on building a wall that separates the U.S. from Mexico, a country he and many others see as an uncomfortable neighbor, in order to prevent the entry of Mexicans and Latin Americans and even Africans into the U.S. He often justifies the proposal emphasizing how dangerous immigrants are and even if they are not violent, they arrive into the U.S. in order to become a financial burden for the government and benefit from humanitarian programs implemented by previous administrations; Trump also blames these policies for all the issues the U.S. is currently facing.

The shooting at El Paso was unprecedented because of the time the shooter spent planning and executing his plan after he drove hours with one purpose: kill Mexicans. This case should force U.S. voters to reflect on how alarming it is to have a leader who sympathizes with white supremacy.

It is alarming that there are public displays of support to white supremacy. Its supports and followers meet and are indoctrinated online, as in the case of the majority of fundamentalist groups. Therefore, these people should be considered as terrorists since they not only claim a right to a territory, but they also intimidate other groups in the U.S., especially minorities.

Artículo U.S. deeply-rooted hostility toward Mexico

English President Donald Trump's incendiary and humiliating rhetoric against Hispanics is an example of the rancor against Mexicans and the Hispanic world, which comes from a deep lack of knowledge of U.S. history and the importance of Spanish explorers

gm

