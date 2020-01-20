Leer en español

When is the justice reform going to be ready?

Although it is said there is a collaboration between the President’s office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Judiciary, to present a proposal to reform the justice system, it seems like things aren’t going that well. We’ve been told that the Judiciary plans to present its own proposal, which will defend the autonomy of the judges and magistrates. We’ve been told that the Supreme Court won’t voice its opinion in regard to the proposal made by Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. Nevertheless, once the Judiciary finishes its proposal, minister Zaldívar will explain and defend it.

In the face of the feuds sparked by the internal election to choose the new Morena leader, the factions inside the party fear the party will fragment just like the PRD did so now they’re analyzing the possibility of choosing someone who’s not part of any tribe: Horacio Duarte, the Labor Undersecretary. The official has the trust of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Some think that the federal government is supporting the proposal, in order to pressure the party to stay together now that they have to defend their majority in the lower chamber, as well as win the governorship of several countries.

We’ve been told that in an act of solidarity, Adrián LeBarón will join the parents of children with cancer who are traveling to Mexico City to protest and demand the right treatment for their children. LeBarón will show his support this afternoon when he accompanies them to the Senate, where they will ask senators to make sure the children have access to chemotherapy and medicines. The members of the LeBarón family, who were struck by tragedy, are now involved in two key issues in the country: security and health.

It’s almost become a tradition for President López Obrador to defend governors when they are booed during public events. Yesterday, Oaxaca governor Alejandro Murat was booed, even after the President said he has helped him to implement welfare programs in the state. In the face of screams, López Obrador defended Murat by saying that “the nation goes first,” no matter what party you belong to, it’s about working for the people. It’s been been a year since the President started touring the country and his supporters are still booing governors, even after the President asked them not to.

