14:38
According to media reports, Vatican authorities knew about the abuse but ignored the situation
SPORTS
English Also known as the "King of Guaguancó," Mr. Niebla was a brilliant wrestler with a fine technique
ARCHEOLOGY
English Did you know multi-ethnic migrant communities settled Teotihuacan after two volcanic eruptions?
GASTRONOMY
English Rompope is a liquor similar to eggnog and advocaat
PALEONTOLOGY
English It will be expanded due to the recent discovery of hundreds of mammoth bones
TECHNOLOGY
English The prosthesis is made with mechanical, electronic, and 3D-printed pieces
HEALTH
English Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn, is an essential fruit used in ponche
TECHNOLOGY
English The competition consists of building and programming a robot that is able to perform multiple tasks
CINEMATOGRAPHY
English Jenkins-Del Toro Scholarship is granted to young people who want to do film studies
TECHNOLOGY
English The mission is called COLMENA
CHRISTMAS
English You can choose between a snow globe ice cream, a Grinch milkshake, and a poinsettia cake!
TRADITIONS
English Did you know Queen Victoria was a fan of Christmas trees?
ANIMALS
English It is important to know how to identify stress symptoms in our pets
English The new Bolivian government has deployed dozens of police officers to survey the Mexican embassy