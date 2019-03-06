Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

Home // English
Victims criticize sex abuse report released by Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ

Victims criticize sex abuse report released by Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ

English
14:38
According to media reports, Vatican authorities knew about the abuse but ignored the situation
2019-03-06

101 priests prosecuted for sexual abuse in Mexico

2019-02-21

Mexican Church suspended 152 priests for alleged abuse

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

English
12:55
The new Bolivian government has deployed dozens of police officers to survey the Mexican embassy
2019-11-14

Exiled in Mexico: Evo Morales, Trotsky, and Rigoberta Menchú

2019-11-11

Mexico granted asylum to Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales

Sinaloa Cartel member Ismael Zambada Imperial was extradited to the U.S.

Sinaloa Cartel member Ismael Zambada Imperial was extradited to the U.S.

English
2019-12-23
The extradition takes place weeks after U.S. Attorney General William Barr met with President López Obrador
2018-11-14

Peña and Calderón allegedly received millions from drug cartel

2018-11-22

El Chapo allegedly bribed high-ranking government officials

Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, abused 60 children

Marcial Maciel, the founder of the Legionaries of Christ, abused 60 children

English
2019-12-23
Marcial Maciel was a Catholic priest who abused dozens of boys, including his own children
2019-12-23

Child sex abuse reaches alarming levels in Mexico

2019-12-20

Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

Mexican ambassador caught shoplifting in Argentina has a neurological disorder

Mexican ambassador caught shoplifting in Argentina has a neurological disorder

English
2019-12-23
Ricardo Valero, Mexico’s ambassador to Argentina, resigned on Sunday, following new allegations
2019-08-12

Alberto Fernández scores win in Argentina primaries amid voter anger over austerity

2019-11-05

Mexico wants to strengthen economic ties with Argentina

The two previous administrations allegedly transferred millions to account linked to Genaro García Luna

The two previous administrations allegedly transferred millions to account linked to Genaro García Luna

English
2019-12-22
President López Obrador said the truth will come out once García Luna faces his U.S. trial
2018-11-14

Peña and Calderón allegedly received millions from drug cartel

2019-12-18

Lawmaker accuses Felipe Calderón of being part of a criminal organization

U.S.-Guatemala asylum agreement could apply to Mexican migrants

U.S.-Guatemala asylum agreement could apply to Mexican migrants

English
2019-12-21
In a renewed effort to slash border crossings, the measure would apply within the migration agreement between the U.S. and Guatemala
2019-11-14

Mexico-U.S. border: drug cartels and migration

2019-09-12

Mexico disagrees with court ruling that allows the U.S. to bar asylum seekers

Mexico and Unesco sign collaboration agreement on Mayan Train project

Mexico and Unesco sign collaboration agreement on Mayan Train project

English
2019-12-21
Unesco will accompany the integral project of the Mayan Train since it comprises six World Heritage sites and 35 sites with exceptional universal value
Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

English
2019-12-20
With the help of over 25 European and Latin American countries, Mexico Attorney General’s Office dismantled an international network that commercialized child pornography via Whatsapp
2019-12-17

Pope Francis lifts "Pontifical Secret" in sex abuse investigations

2019-05-28

The Mexicans allegedly involved with NXIVM and Keith Raniere

Cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Quintana Roo

Cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Quintana Roo

English
2019-12-20
Both vessels belong to Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator
Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

English
2019-12-20
Mexico's Public Administration Ministry opened the probe into Bartlett after he was accused of not fully disclosing the extent of his wealth in official declarations
2019-09-10

Mexican authorities investigate cabinet member Manuel Bartlett

2018-08-02

Bartlett is turning a blind eye

Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

English
2019-12-20
Mexico agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20%prompting experts to warn the large hike could make it challenging for Banxico to keep core inflation under control
2019-12-17

Mexico to increase minimum wage by 20%

2019-11-26

IMF approves smaller flexible credit line for Mexico

SPORTS
SPORTS
Mexican pro wrestler Mr. Niebla passes away

Mexican wrestler Mr. Niebla passes away

English Also known as the "King of Guaguancó," Mr. Niebla was a brilliant wrestler with a fine technique
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Recent discoveries show that a more egalitarian society inhabited Teotihuacan

Egalitarian society inhabited Teotihuacan

English Did you know multi-ethnic migrant communities settled Teotihuacan after two volcanic eruptions?
gastronomy
GASTRONOMY
The delicious story behind rompope

The story behind rompope

English Rompope is a liquor similar to eggnog and advocaat
PALEONTOLOGY
PALEONTOLOGY
Tultepec’s Mammoth Museum to be expanded

Tultepec’s Mammoth Museum to be expanded

English It will be expanded due to the recent discovery of hundreds of mammoth bones
Technology
TECHNOLOGY
Mexican students create robotic hand for people with disabilities

Mexican students create robotic hand

English The prosthesis is made with mechanical, electronic, and 3D-printed pieces
HEALTH
HEALTH
Health benefits of tejocotes

Health benefits of tejocotes

English Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn, is an essential fruit used in ponche
Technology
TECHNOLOGY
Mexican students succeed in UBTECH Robotics Competition

Mexicans win international robotics Competition

English The competition consists of building and programming a robot that is able to perform multiple tasks
CINEMATOGRAPHY
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Guillermo del Toro launches 2020 Jenkins–Del Toro film scholarship

Del Toro launches 2020 film scholarship

English Jenkins-Del Toro Scholarship is granted to young people who want to do film studies
Technology
TECHNOLOGY
UNAM to send 9 microrobots to the moon in 2021

UNAM to send 9 microrobots to the moon in 2021

English The mission is called COLMENA
CHRISTMAS
CHRISTMAS
The most Christmassy desserts in Mexico City

Christmassy desserts

English You can choose between a snow globe ice cream, a Grinch milkshake, and a poinsettia cake!
TRADITIONS
TRADITIONS
The pagan origin of Christmas trees

A pagan Christmas tree

English Did you know Queen Victoria was a fan of Christmas trees?
ANIMALS
ANIMALS
Fireworks, your dog’s worst enemy

Fireworks, your dog’s worst enemy

English It is important to know how to identify stress symptoms in our pets
English
Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

Bolivia harasses and intimidates Mexican diplomats

English The new Bolivian government has deployed dozens of police officers to survey the Mexican embassy
SEXUAL ABUSE
Victims criticize sex abuse report released by Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ

Victims criticize sex abuse report released by Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ

English
EDITORIAL
Mexico has one opportunity to rescue the IMSS

Mexico has one opportunity to rescue the IMSS

English
HOLIDAYS

Tlalpujahua, the Magic Town of the eternal Christmas

HOLIDAYS
The initiative of a couple has become a tradition and way of life for an entire community, where it is always Christmas

Cuetlaxóchitl, Nochebuena, or Poinsettia?

The true origin of ponche

Celebrate Christmas 2019 in Mexico City

INTERNATIONAL

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Evo Morales

POLITICS
The case against exiled former president Evo Morales in Bolivia centers on a video obtained by Interior Minister Murillo, a member of the interim government of President Jeanine Añez

Pope Francis lifts "Pontifical Secret" in sex abuse investigations

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

International Affairs & Diplomacy
As the year ends, this Op-Ed reviews big issues regarding Mexico-United States relations from immigration, drug trafficking, and trade to the race for the White House

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico is ready for a digital revolution, says Electroneum CEO Richard Ells

Colombia is awakening and Iván Duque’s government has no answers

MEXICO POLITICS

Mexico has one opportunity to rescue the IMSS

Editorial
Long waits, overcrowded hospitals and clinics, delays in surgeries or lab tests, as well as medicine shortage are common

Jiménez Espriú releases report in regards to helicopter crash

Child sex abuse reaches alarming levels in Mexico

Sexism inside Mexico’s ruling party