Van Gogh to visit Mexico

Leer en español

The idea we have in mind of attending an art exhibition is to assist in a modern or antique building where the pieces are specially protected by security guards.

Van Gogh Alive wants to break with this paradigm through a multisensory experience, according to the organizers.

Art History identifies the Dutch painter, Van Gogh, as the most daring experimenter and, most of all, as an art history erudite. With over 900 paintings and 1,600 drawings, he created, along with other colleagues, a new style that was dubbed Post-Impressionism.

This style has the quality of using vibrant colors, abandoning Naturalism, and the represented shapes seem to be falling or moving. Those characteristics were the ones that granted Van Gogh’s paintings the fame they still carry.

According to Grande Exhibitions, the objective of this multisensory experience is to change the way in which we interact with art and to turn it into something unique. Through light, color, and sound, it takes us to Van Gogh’s world.

This experiment has visited over 50 cities in the world, such as Bogotá, Berlin, Firenze, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Verona, among many others.

Mexican company Must Wanted Group, through Van Gogh Alive, will present the work of this artist during the period from 1880 to 1890 with a series of photographs and videos screened on walls, columns, roofs, and floors of the venue.

Over 3,000 full-scale images will be displayed with vibrant colors and details of Van Gogh’s unique artistic style.

Grande Exhibitions developed SENSORY4 technology to achieve this show. It is a system that combines graphics in movement, surround sound quality, and up to 40 high-definition projectors to create a multiscreen environment.

The official website for the event in Mexico City still lacks details about the exhibition, but in an interview, the organizers asserted that they plan to bring it to Mexico in February 2020.

mp

