U.S.-Guatemala asylum agreement could apply to Mexican migrants

13:49
In a renewed effort to slash border crossings, the measure would apply within the migration agreement between the U.S. and Guatemala
2019-11-14

Mexico and Unesco sign collaboration agreement on Mayan Train project

10:08
Unesco will accompany the integral project of the Mayan Train since it comprises six World Heritage sites and 35 sites with exceptional universal value
Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

2019-12-20
With the help of over 25 European and Latin American countries, Mexico Attorney General’s Office dismantled an international network that commercialized child pornography via Whatsapp
Cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Quintana Roo

2019-12-20
Both vessels belong to Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator
Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

2019-12-20
Mexico's Public Administration Ministry opened the probe into Bartlett after he was accused of not fully disclosing the extent of his wealth in official declarations
Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

2019-12-20
Mexico agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20%prompting experts to warn the large hike could make it challenging for Banxico to keep core inflation under control
U.S. House of Representatives passes USMCA trade deal

2019-12-19
The House vote sends the NAFTA replacement measure to the Senate for consideration early in 2020
Academic stress causes serious diseases

2019-12-19
Being exposed to high stress levels can cause serious health issues
Mexican methamphetamine seized in Hong Kong

2019-12-19
In recent years, Mexican cartels have increased their presence in Asian countries
Mexico defers clean diesel rule for Pemex

2019-12-19
Mexico’s Energy Regulator voted to defer for five more years a rule requiring national oil company Pemex to produce, distribute and sell ultra-low-sulfur diesel nationwide
Lawmaker accuses Felipe Calderón of being part of a criminal organization

2019-12-18
Calderón’s Security Minister is accused of protecting the Sinaloa Cartel
Genaro García Luna's alleged accomplices include his wife and sister

2019-12-15
López Obrador wants to make sure no official linked to García Luna is still working for his administration
Mexican students create robotic hand for people with disabilities

Mexican students create robotic hand

English The prosthesis is made with mechanical, electronic, and 3D-printed pieces
Health benefits of tejocotes

Health benefits of tejocotes

English Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn, is an essential fruit used in ponche
Mexican students succeed in UBTECH Robotics Competition

Mexicans win international robotics Competition

English The competition consists of building and programming a robot that is able to perform multiple tasks
Guillermo del Toro launches 2020 Jenkins–Del Toro film scholarship

Del Toro launches 2020 film scholarship

English Jenkins-Del Toro Scholarship is granted to young people who want to do film studies
UNAM to send 9 microrobots to the moon in 2021

UNAM to send 9 microrobots to the moon in 2021

English The mission is called COLMENA
The most Christmassy desserts in Mexico City

Christmassy desserts

English You can choose between a snow globe ice cream, a Grinch milkshake, and a poinsettia cake!
The pagan origin of Christmas trees

A pagan Christmas tree

English Did you know Queen Victoria was a fan of Christmas trees?
Fireworks, your dog’s worst enemy

Fireworks, your dog’s worst enemy

English It is important to know how to identify stress symptoms in our pets
Christmas 2019: Things to do in Mexico City

Christmas in Mexico City

English Here’s a list of things you can do in Mexico City this Christmas
Vive Latino to take over Spain

Vive Latino to take over Spain

English Vive Latino Festival Zaragoza will gather over 40 of the greatest artists in the music industry
Nativity scenes and piñatas in Mexico City

Nativity scenes and piñatas in Mexico City

English The exhibition Nativity Scenes and Piñatas 2019-2020 is located in Reforma Avenue
16th century Spanish anchors found in Veracruz

Ancient anchors found in Veracruz

English INAH archeologists have yet to determine if the anchors belonged to the lost ships of Hernán Cortés
Banxico cuts interbank rates after higher inflation risk

English Mexico agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20%prompting experts to warn the large hike could make it challenging for Banxico to keep core inflation under control
Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

Manuel Bartlett exonerated after assets investigation

Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

Mexico shuts down international child pornography network

Tlalpujahua, the Magic Town of the eternal Christmas

The initiative of a couple has become a tradition and way of life for an entire community, where it is always Christmas

Cuetlaxóchitl, Nochebuena, or Poinsettia?

The true origin of ponche

Celebrate Christmas 2019 in Mexico City

Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled former president Evo Morales

The case against exiled former president Evo Morales in Bolivia centers on a video obtained by Interior Minister Murillo, a member of the interim government of President Jeanine Añez

Pope Francis lifts "Pontifical Secret" in sex abuse investigations

Israel's attorney general announces indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Bolivia's President Evo Morales resigns amid election protests

From immigration to the U.S. elections, issues in the spotlight in 2020

As the year ends, this Op-Ed reviews big issues regarding Mexico-United States relations from immigration, drug trafficking, and trade to the race for the White House

United States-China trade and geopolitical tensions will extend into 2020

Mexico is ready for a digital revolution, says Electroneum CEO Richard Ells

Colombia is awakening and Iván Duque’s government has no answers

Is the secular state at risk?

Yesterday, President López Obrador reaffirmed his defense of the secular state

Judgment day is here for Bartlett

Mexico City: referendums, housing crisis & collapsed buildings

Bad news for Ricardo Monreal