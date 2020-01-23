Three suspected novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) cases reported in Jalisco

Leer en español

The Health Ministry reported another three suspected cases of the coronavirus in Mexico. They are one woman, one man, and a 2-years-old girl who live in Tepatitlán, Jalisco. The Ministry also ruled out the IPN professor being infected with the virus from Wuhan, China.

José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology and coronavirus spokesman added that a 42-years-old man who traveled to the place of origin of the virus returned to Mexico on January 10 and showed symptoms three days after his arrival.

The man had contact with a 37-years-old woman who showed symptoms until January 19 and a 2-years-old girl, who showed symptoms since January 13.

The confirmation of the three cases in Tepatitlán, Jalisco is in process.

After the notification of the three suspected cases of 2019-nCoV coronavirus in Jalisco, the Health Ministry added that it will monitor the suspected carriers for 14 days if the result of the strain of the new virus tests positive.

The Ministry said that specialized personnel of the Epidemiology Unit was deployed to Tepatitlán in the Los Altos region to carry out epidemiologic and laboratory surveillance and investigate the cases and their contacts.

“The biologic sample was sent to the Institute of Epidemiologic Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) in Mexico City and we are waiting for the result that will be informed by the federal Health Ministry,” said the agency in a statement.

In addition, it stressed that it called for an extraordinary meeting with the heads of the institutions that comprise the State Committee of Epidemiologic Surveillance (CEVE) so as to protect the population.

The Health Ministry informed that the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) professor who also traveled to China and who had symptoms of a respiratory disease after arriving in Mexico tested negative to coronavirus.

Until now, Mexico has reported five suspected cases, out of which two have been ruled out via molecular biology tests.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a big family of the virus, some of which can cause several human diseases that vary from a common cold to SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome).

The virus of this family can cause different diseases in animals, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new coronavirus is a particular strain of coronavirus that had not been previously identified in humans.

Since January 12, the WHO issued a statement in which it identified the new coronavirus in China.

But many people’s concern is how this new virus spreads.

The origin of the Wuhan virus

“According to the first epidemiologic investigations, most cases are of workers of the wholesale seafood market in Huanan, Wuhan or of handlers and recurrent visitors of the market,” says the WHO statement.

Huanan’s seafood market in the province of Hubei is a place where many kinds of meat are sold, including rats, porcupines, deer, and snakes.

CNN obtained images it considers “disturbing” for some people that show part of the market and the conditions in which animals – both dead and alive – are kept.

Meanwhile, a passenger in a flight from Mexico arrived on Wednesday night at Los Angeles, California in the United States with respiratory disease symptoms and was hospitalized upon his arrival to determine whether he is infected with the Wuhan virus that has killed 17 and has infected hundreds in China, as informed on Thursday by local media.

Stay healthy while travelling!

If you become sick while travelling, inform crew and seek medical care early

CBS said that the passenger, who has not been identified and whose nationality is unknown, showed symptoms upon his arrival at 19:00 in an American Airlines flight from Mexico City, without it being clear whether it the Mexican capital was the point of departure of his travel.

