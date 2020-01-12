The story behind marzipan

Leer en español

Several countries claim to have invented marzipan: Germany, Italy, France, Greece, Al-Andalus, and others.

Marzipan is a confection or sweet that is made using powdered sugar and powdered almonds. The paste is then shaped into flowers, animals, fruits, and many other shapes. It is also used to decorate cakes and desserts.

According to sources, marzipan was invented in Italy; however, the French have also claim to have invented marzipan, and Germans have a marzipan capital, Lübeck.

The first written reference of marzipan took place in Toledo, Spain, in 1512.

Back in the day, it was believed that marzipan had medicinal properties and indeed, marzipan is beneficial for the brain as it contains almonds, which are rich in lecithin, a substance that stimulates nerve cells.

Once marzipan arrived in Mexico, the almonds were replaced with peanuts and the delicious treat was named “mazapán.”

Although the most popular and commercial marzipan in Mexico is made with peanuts, there are dozens of versions. For example, in Toluca, it is made with pumpkin seed and in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz, marzipan is made using almond and mamey fruit.

Besides Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, Estonia, and Spain, marzipan is also popular in countries such as Holland, Russia, Austria, Hungary, and throughout the Middle East.

