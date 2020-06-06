Scuderia Ferrari and Italian Institute of Technology donate FI5 ventilator to Mexico

Leer en español

Scuderia Ferrari and the Italian Institute of Technology have donated a prototype of their FI5 ventilator to Mexico.

The gift was made to the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACyT) in the framework of the 74th anniversary of the foundation of the Italian Republic.

Europe’s General Director for Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bernardo Aguilar informed about the donation through his Twitter account.

He talked about his virtual participation in the Italian celebration where the donation from Scuderia Ferrari and the Italian Institute of Technology was informed.

Recommended: Carlos Slim foundation to donate MXN $1 billion for Mexico's fight against COVID-19

“Congratulations to the people and government of Italy on the 74th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic. We virtually celebrate with great news. Scuderia Ferrari and the Italian Technology Institute have donated their F15 ventilator prototype to the CONACyT. Molte grazie!” Aguilar posted on Twitter.

Felicidades al pueblo y gobierno de #Italia en el 74 Aniversario de la fundación de la República. Celebramos de forma virtual con una gran noticia: Escudería @Ferrari y el Instituto Italiano de Tecnología donan su prototipo de respirador pulmonar FI5 al @Conacyt_MX. Molte grazie! pic.twitter.com/Mhrj0J7PqX — Bernardo Aguilar (@baguilarc) June 4, 2020

Ferrarri and the IIT designed the FI5 ventilator on only five weeks as a low-cost, easy-to-use, and versatile alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ventilator is named with the initials of the Scuderia and the research institute as well as the number of weeks it took to produce it.

Recommended: COVID-19: Mexican pharmaceutical companies to donate 88 ventilators to hospitals

Ferrari said in a statement regarding the development of the ventilator that “ FI5 has been designed to meet the typical demands of medium intensive care; reliable, versatile, easy to use and assemble, able to optimize oxygen consumption and being produced in volume, using easily available materials, so as to have a far lower cost than currently available pulmonary ventilators.”

Moreover, the Scuderia asserted that companies in different parts of the world, including Mexico, have contacted Ferrari and the IIT regarding the certification and distribution of the medical equipment.

Recommended: The Jack Ma foundation and the Ali Baba foundation donate 55,000 COVID-19 tests to Mexico

mp