Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez defeats Sergey Kovalev
On Saturday night, Mexican Boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez fought against Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev and defeated him through a sudden knockout.
After knocking Kovalev out, “Canelo” Álvarez became the WBO light heavyweight championship.
Throughout the match, Saúl Álvarez had to quickly adapt and react to fight a much heavier, taller, and stronger mam; nevertheless, this win and title will cement the Mexican boxer's reputation.
Now, Canelo has entered history as one of the most prolific Mexican boxers of all times, after landing fourth titles in four different divisions.
Also, for the first time in 80 years, a boxer has obtained at least three championships in different categories.
Canelo, the best-paid boxer in the sport, has only been defeated once in 56 fights; Floyd Mayweather defeated “Canelo” back in 2013.
Who is Saúl “Canelo” álvarez?
“Canelo” is from Guadalajara, Jalisco, he is 29 years old and has become a prominent boxer in Mexico and the world in recent years. “Canelo” Álvarez has won several world titles and has defeated boxers such as Austin “No Doubt” Trout, Sugar Shane Mosley, Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo, Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara, Liam “Beefy” Smith, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, and Rocky Fielding.
