15 | OCT | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

INICIO // English // Santa Lucía: Judge received deposit for $80 million
Santa Lucía: Judge received deposit for $80 million
Judge Camero Ocampo was one of the judges handling the amparos filed against the construction of the Santa Lucía airport - Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS

15/10/2019
12:07
Mexico City
Juan Arvizu, Alexis Ortiz, Manuel Espino
On October 10, Arturo Zaldívar announced that the judge would be removed indefinitely

Authorities launched an investigation after discovering that judge Jorge Arturo Camero Ocampo and his family had received MXN $20 million and could not provide any receipts and weren't able to verify the provenance of the money.

Moreover, the judge owns real state properties and vehicles with a higher value than what he can afford with his salary. Other irregularities include the acquisition of a property for MXN $17.8 million.

Yesterday, President López Obrador confirmed the judge received a deposit for MXN $80 million.

Before being removed, judge Camero Ocampo was one of the judges handling the amparos filed against the construction of the Santa Lucía airport and issued verdicts to halt the construction and argued in favor of people's right to a clean environment and the right of Indigenous communities to be queried.

On October 10, the President of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, announced that Camero Ocampo would be removed indefinitely after finding serious inconsistencies in his finances.
 

Supreme Court investigates judge who handled the Santa Lucía case

It was revealed that there are serious accusations against the judge
2019-06-09
2019-10-03
