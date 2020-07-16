The role of workplace temperature checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic keeps infecting people all over the world, it is normal to have different questions regarding the way we should do things now, during the new normal, in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones during these hard times.

Life has changed due to the new coronavirus and people have been forced to adapt to these changes as fast as possible. However, this can also cause uncertainty as we get ready to gradually resume our usual activities, including going back to work.

Many countries have implemented several measures to ensure their citizens are protected while they go back to work and health screenings before entering the workspace are becoming increasingly common.

But, will temperature checks of employees make workplaces safe?

No, not completely. They can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections but should not be the only safety measure employers take.

In the U.S., some employers are following White House guidelines to screen workers for a fever with daily temperature checks to help prevent the spread of infections.

But screening for fevers alone will not eliminate risk. People with COVID-19 can be contagious without a fever, so it is still important for employers to increase space between workers, disinfect surfaces, and encourage hand washing.

A person’s temperature can be taken with a no-touch infrared thermometer pointed at the forehead, and workers can use the devices to take their own temperatures, using hand sanitizer before and after.

Keep in mind that the accuracy of infrared thermometers can be thrown off by headbands or bandannas that make a person too hot, or by cosmetic wipes that cool the skin, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says the thermometers should be used in a draft-free area and out of direct sunlight.

What is a normal body temperature and what is feverish? The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives 100.4 degrees as a guideline for fever.

The CDC says performing screening or health checks will not be completely effective because asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild non-specific symptoms may not realize they are infected and may pass through screening. Screening and health checks are not a replacement for other protective measures such as social distancing.

Some key times when people are likely to be infected by or spread germs include: after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing; before, during, and after preparing food; after using the toilet; after touching garbage; before and after the work shift; before and after work breaks; and after touching objects that have been handled by other people.

According to the CDC, during the pandemic, employees should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

The proper way to wash your hands includes the next five steps:

Wet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap, and apply soap. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

In case you are using hand sanitizer instead, there is still a proper way of applying it to make sure you are actually getting rid of germs, however, remember that sanitizers do not get rid of all kinds of germs and they may not be as effective if your hands are visibly dirty.

The proper way to use hand sanitizer includes the next three steps:

Apply the gel product to the palm of one hand. Rub your hands together. Rub the gel over all the surfaces of your hands and fingers until your hands are dry

