Leer en español

Ricardo Valero is accused of sexual harassment

The Foreign Affairs Ministry heard about the accusations against the former Mexican ambassador to Argentina, Ricardo Valero, who has been accused of sexually harassing a minor. Despite the accusations, the ministry hasn’t opened an investigation since Valero stopped representing Mexico in Argentina since December 22, 2019, after he was filmed stealing a book. The diplomat is now retired and it was revealed that he has health issues after he had surgery to remove a brain tumor, which has had an impact on his health years after. “Forgetting” that he had a book in his pocket could be justified but sexual harassment? As far as we know, there’s no brain tumor that could justify that behavior.

Ambassador Ricardo Valero was caught stealing

Will the President keep his word?

Mexico’s consulates, especially the ones located in the U.S. and Canada, haven’t received information in regards to financial aid to repatriate the remains of Mexicans who die abroad, as promised by President López Obrador after EL UNIVERSAL revealed the case of a Mexican man who died in Canada and whose family initially didn’t receive any help. The consulates would have to receive at least MXN $50 million, which seems unlikely.

Mexican immigrants live in a limbo

Is Noé Castañón Ramírez being serious?

Noé Castañón Ramírez, who is said to be a strong contender for the Judiciary, became a Senator through the PRI but then left the party and joined the MC party, where he lives in the shadows. Nevertheless, he is known for being accused of domestic violence after his ex-wife filed a lawsuit against him. Now, Castañón Ramírez is proposing his version of the National Sex Offenders Registry, to protect women and children. Many Senator wonders if this a serious proposal or if he’s just trying to atone his sins?

Mexico will punish 'revenge porn' with jail time

​​​​​Mexico ignores the conflict between Iran and the U.S.

We’ve been told that the Mexican Congress is witnessing international events as if the country is a small island lost in the Pacific. In the midst of a tense situation sparked by Donald Trump’s decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and the potential retaliation of Iran, we’ll have to wait until lawmakers return to work on January 8. What will foreign experts, such as Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, say in regards to the situation and a quite Congress? The truth is that both chambers take long breaks as if nothing was happening.

Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani killed in U.S. airstrike

gm

