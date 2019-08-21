21 | AGO | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Is recreational cocaine legal in Mexico?
Mexico recreational cocaine
In 2006, Mexico launched a war against drugs - Photo: US DEA/REUTERS

Is recreational cocaine legal in Mexico?

English
21/08/2019
12:07
Alexis Ortiz
Mexico City
-A +A
The historic decision is seen as a step towards the decriminalization of drugs

Leer en español

An administrative tribunal in Mexico City ordered the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) to authorize the possession, transport, and use of cocaine, excluding its sale, to an NGO.

The two writs of protection were filed by members of an NGO called Mexico United against Crime (MUCD), as part of a campaign to aims to put an end to the war against drugs, which was launched in 2006 and that has resulted in thousands of people dead and missing.

“The decisions are relevant because they are the first of its kind because they will spark a debate about the decriminalization of people who use different substances, and reinforce the current government's intention to reformulate the fight against drugs,” said the MUCD in a statement.

Nevertheless, the NGO also explained that these writs of amparo do not make cocaine legal not can they be valid until they are confirmed by a collegiate tribunal.

Despite this, the ONG emphasizes that “this is a historic step towards the understanding of the drug phenomenon by the Judiciary and a unique opportunity to advocate for the end of the war and the reorientation of public resources towards the prevention of sanction of high-impact crimes.”
 

Artículo

Mexico to approve recreational and commercial use of marijuana

English
Yesterday, Mexico’s next Interior Minister submitted a bill to create a medical marijuana industry and allow its recreational use
Mexico to approve recreational and commercial use of marijuanaMexico to approve recreational and commercial use of marijuana

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Is the decriminalization of drugs in Mexico possible?

Is the decriminalization of drugs in Mexico possible?

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Mexicans, drug mules in Latin America

Mexicans, drug mules in Latin America

English
2019-07-20
Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana

Gael García obtains legal protection to consume marijuana

English
2019-06-10
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishMéxicococaineMexico Recreational Cocainedrugs

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 

Comentarios