The President is trying to trademark his name

Sources revealed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is registering his name and acronym as a protected trademark to prevent people from using them for commercial purposes. Then his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, also tried to trademark her name. Sources said the Well-being Ministry registered the government program “Sembrando Vida” last year to prevent people from stealing the name and taking advantage of the program. In October 2019, the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property granted the trademark to the federal department for the next 10 years. So if you were interested in stealing the President’s name or the acronym AMLO and use it in a product, you won’t be able to do this for the next decade.

The President will address the Ayotzinapa case

Sources said the President’s office is working against the clock so that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador releases a report regarding the Ayotzinapa case on Saturday, six years after the tragic incident. The President’s team hopes the report will reflect that the federal government, the Judiciary, and the Attorney General’s Office are committed to solving the case; therefore, Arturo Zaldívar and Gertz Manero will also be present. Nevertheless, insiders said the victims’ parents want NGO and international organizations’ representatives to be present, in a bid to pressure the Mexican government to find out what happened in Iguala six years ago.

The PAN is ready for the 2021 elections

Two PAN senators are working on their electoral campaigns to run for Governors: Gustavo Madero and Mauricio Kuri. In the case of Madero, he will look to win the Chihuahua election, while Kuri wants to govern Querétaro. The PAN has a large number of supporters in both states; nevertheless, it won’t be easy to win the elections. Some PAN members said it is likely that the party would only win in Querétaro.

Mexico launches new strategy against money laundering

During the President’s news conference, sources said Santiago Nieto, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), would present a report titled “National Risk Evaluation and National Strategy to Fight Money Laundering and Terrorist Funding." Sources said Nieto will reveal very interesting information.

