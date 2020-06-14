Leer en español

President López Obrador released a new decalogue

Yesterday, President López Obrador came up with a decalogue to overcome COVID-19 and face a new reality, and most of the points were linked to spirituality and some to hygiene measures. A few months ago, the President boasted about the religious stamps he used to protect himself against COVID-19. A few days ago, the World Health Organization called on Latin American countries, including Mexico, not to send contradictory messages and relay on coherent messages to the population. It seems like the Mexican President doesn’t think the WHO message applied to him.

No 4th of July party for Landau

It seems like the U.S. ambassador in Mexico, Christopher Landau, won’t be able to celebrate the 4th of July. Since the public health crisis doesn't allow large parties, it is unlikely that the diplomat will host a grand party at his residence next month. We’ve bee told he recorded a video he will share on social media.

Will the Senate approve this reform?

We will find out how much influence the President has over Congress in three days, where the ruling party and its allies are working to approve a reform to the Budget Law, which would allow the President to modify public expenditure amid an emergency. On Tuesday, senator Ricardo Monreal will propose an extraordinary period to approve bills necessary to implement the USMCA. The opposition is alert in case the budget reform is included among the proposals.

PAN governors vs. López Obrador

We’ve been told that nine PAN governors will make an announcement today. They will send a message to the federal government and ask the President to act responsibly and to respect freedom and institutions. We’ll see what López Obrador has to say to the governors.

