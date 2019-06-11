Leer en español

President López Obrador is ready to move

We've been told that President López Obrador and his family have made a decision. The President and his family are moving into the National Palace. We've been told that once his youngest son finishes elementary school, the family will move in. We've been told that the family will occupy two floors in one of the buildings at the National Palace. Although the President said he would move to the National Palace during his presidential campaign and later said that he needed to discuss it with his family, the move is now confirmed.

Mexican ambassadors are late to the party

Although migration from Central America almost sparked off a tariff war for Mexico, its ambassadors for these countries have just arrived into the countries and presented their credentials before the governments. This is the case of David Jiménez González, who was ratified by the Senate in April and just presented his credentials to the vice-chancellor of Honduras, Nelly Jérez. The ambassador has yet to introduce himself to the Honduran President.

Morena wants more reforms

Morena made its plans clear: go after the state reform and the electoral reform in the incoming months, along with two forums. The forum to discuss the state reform start today, that will include gender equality in all government bodies, austerity as constitutional law, referendums, and the revocation of the mandate, among other proposals. Next week, a forum focused on electoral themes will take place, where Morena will propose to cut the parties' budget 50%, to eliminate the Local Electoral Bodies, and a proposal that aims to allow deputies to appoint the new 160 electoral counselors. So if you thought the quarrels were over after the National Guard and the education reform, there might be more quarrels between parties in the near future.

Gender equality in Mexico and Colombia

Many were surprised by the determination shown by the former Colombian magistrate, Yolima Carrilo, who was the president of the National Electoral Council in Colombia, during the Electoral Magistrates Conference organized by Mónica Soto Fregoso, a magistrate from the Electoral Tribunal. After meeting women like former Zacatecas Governor Amalia García and activist Marcela Lagarde, Yolima Carrilo said she would return to her country with a mission: she will tell party leaders and lawmakers not to deny positions to women. Yolima Carrilo will tell them what she heard in Mexico, from women who achieved equality in the country, to see if they embrace this human right and move in the same direction. Points for Mexico in regards to gender equality and now we will see if the proposal is implemented.



gm

