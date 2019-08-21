Leer en español

The President gets ready for his first governmental report

We've been told that President López Obrador is taking the weekend off but if you think he's tired, you're mistaken. We've been told that the President will spend the weekend in his state in Palenque, Chiapas and that he won't participate in any public event because he will focus on his first government report, due on September 1 and will also work on his speech to celebrate the occasion. The President will give his speech in the morning and later that day, Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero will take the report to the lower chamber.

PRI members could join the PRD

The PRD members must be feeling quite lonely, so lonely that they have been asking PRI and former PRI members to join their new political party, Futuro 21. They have reached out to former PRI governor Ivonne Ortega and they also know that many other PRI members won't fit in now that Alejandro Moreno has become the new party leader. We've been told that there are some PRI members who are quite upset with the way the internal election took place and could consider joining Futuro 21. Are they excited to leave a sinking ship for another sinking ship?

Is this a message for Graue?

Although the call for a new UNAM dean won't be released until September, the process started a few weeks ago. The current dean, Enrique Graue, could be reelected by the governing body or on the contrary, will have to leave in November. Yesterday, the ANUIES national council awarded Graue for “fighting for public university.” This award that never been presented to a dean before. Was it because the UNAM will celebrate 90 years of autonomy soon? Or because the succession process is about to start? The thing is that the award is seen as a sign that Graue is backed by all the other deans. During the ceremony, the head of the Federal Audit Office, David Rogelio Colmenares Páramo was present, but the Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma and the Undersecretary of Higher Education, Luciano Concheiro, were missing. Was it a coincidence or a message?

The pipeline conflict will be settled soon

A few days ago we told you that the conflict between construction companies and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) sparked by several pipelines would be settled. We've been told that just as the President promised, the conflict will be settled this week and that the President and the private industry have been working hard to reach an agreement. On Monday and Tuesday, business leaders such as Carlos Salazar Lomelín and Antonio del Valle were seen at the National Palace, who also acted as intermediaries between the construction companies and the CFE. The agreement will be announced on Thursday.



