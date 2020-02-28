Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Canada’s Senate approves USMCA trade deal

15:24
After months of intense negotiations, Canada ratified the new North American trade agreement
2020-01-16

U.S. Senate approves USMCA trade deal

2019-06-19

Mexican Senate ratifies USMCA trade deal

COVID-19: Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases

2020-02-28
Mexico has confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases, all linked to Europe and the U.S.
2020-01-24

The new coronavirus discovered in China should not be the SARS of 2020

2020-01-30

Coronavirus outbreak is an international emergency

2020-01-20

New coronavirus strain behind China pneumonia outbreak

Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

2020-03-12
Mexico is not planning to restrict international travel to the country or close its borders in spite of major curbs announced a day earlier by the U.S.
2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

2019-04-23

Looking back at Mexico’s H1N1 virus pandemic

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage in 15 days

2020-03-12
The second stage would present hundreds of cases and need different control measures
2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

How will Mexico overcome the global markets crash

2020-03-12
International crude oil prices suffered the biggest rout in nearly 30 years on Monday, after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia began an oil price war
2020-03-10

Mexico’s stock market hits record low over coronavirus crisis and collapsing oil prices

2020-01-11

Mexico hedges Pemex 2020 oil output to protect from low crude prices

2020-03-09

World markets pummel amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

DEA launched Project Python to dismantle the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, a brutal cartel based in Mexico

2020-03-11
In 2015, the drug cartel gained notoriety when it shot down an army helicopter in Jalisco
2020-01-12

Authorities kill murderess and arrest cartel members in Michoacán

2019-11-25

Mexico charges judge linked to cartel with illicit enrichment

One dead and 41 wounded after two subway trains collide in Mexico City

2020-03-11
Mexico City’s subway system is used by millions of users every day
2018-11-28

Mexico City subway collapses

2019-01-07

Transport in Mexico City, the worst in the world

Pemex under stronger pressure after crash in oil prices

2020-03-10
Mexico’s state oil company sank 31.7% on Monday following the worst international falling of crude prices since 1991
2020-03-10

Mexico’s stock market hits record low over coronavirus crisis and collapsing oil prices

2020-01-11

Mexico hedges Pemex 2020 oil output to protect from low crude prices

Mexico’s stock market hits record low over coronavirus crisis and collapsing oil prices

2020-03-10
On Monday, Banxico stepped into the foreign exchange market to prop up the Mexican peso after the currency plummeted to an all-time low
2020-03-09

World markets pummel amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

2020-03-09

Saudi oil price cuts seen reigniting market share war with Russia

Not all Mexican women could afford to join the national strike

2020-03-10
In a poverty and femicide stricken suburb, not all women were able to join a national strike
2020-03-09

A Day Without Women: Mexican women call for a national strike

2020-03-09

Women's Day 2020: Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

Women’s Day 2020: Thousands of women took over Mexico to demand justice and equality through massive protests

2020-03-09
On March 8, at least 80,000 women took over Mexico City to demand justice and equality
2020-02-19

Mexican women call for a national strike after a series of brutal femicides

2020-03-04

What is feminism?

U.S., Canada, and Europe are concerned about Mexico’s energy policies

2020-03-09
López Obrador has given a more prominent role to government institutions in the energy sector
2019-06-30

Mexico's new oil refinery threatens 4,000 animals

2019-05-14

Dos Bocas oil refinery: devastated mangrove and wildlife at risk

Shock rocker Alice Cooper returning to Mexico

Alice Cooper returns to Mexico

English Alice Cooper will come to Mexico as part of their Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour
Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

English Panam is a Mexican brand with over 50 years of history
The Killers set for Mexico return

The Killers set for Mexico return

English The American band has made a powerful comeback with a teaser for their sixth album
Chef Cynthia Xrysw Ruelas will represent Latin American at culinary contest in Milan

Mexico's best young chef

English The talented chef was also named as Mexico’s Best Young Chef in 2019-2020
Blink-182 returns to Mexico for Imperial GNP music festival

Blink-182 returns to Mexico

English Blink-182 will return to Mexico after 16 years of absence
The time when drugs were legal in Mexico

The time when drugs were legal in Mexico

English For a brief period, drugs were legalized in Mexico in hopes of helping addicts
A knockout to domestic violence: the Mexican female wrestler fighting for respect

A knockout to domestic violence

English After being a victim of domestic violence, Sexy Dulce has become an example for other women
First edition of Tecate Emblema music festival to conquer Mexico City

Tecate Emblema to conquer Mexico City

English Mexico has a wide variety of music festivals
Immortalizing Juchitán’s culture through murals

Immortalizing Juchitán in murals

English The project pretends to paint 100 murals of representative characters and trades
From words to violence: The Oxford Dictionary is urged to change sexist definitions

The Oxford Dictionary is urged to change sexist definitions

English Derogatory definitions related to women are dehumanizing and only one example of everyday sexism
Mexican soprano Denis Andrea Vélez Luna triumphs at the Met Opera

Mexican soprano triumphs at the MET Opera

English Denis Andrea Vélez Luna was one of the five winners of the MET Opera National Council Auditions
What is feminism?

What is feminism?

English Learn more about feminism and its first, second, and third waves
Recent femicide cases such as Fátima Aldrighetti, Ingrid Escamilla, and Abril Pérez have sparked outrage in Mexico

Fátima, a 7-year-old girl, was abducted and murdered in Mexico City

The atrocious femicide of Ingrid Escamilla sparks outrage in Mexico

Abril Pérez was murdered while Mexicans complained about feminist protests

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

Dr. Tedros urged countries to “find, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact”

World markets pummel amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

Saudi oil price cuts seen reigniting market share war with Russia

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law

Brexit day: Britain leaves the EU, steps into transition period

Mass protests against femicide are reaching a tipping point in Mexico

Mexican women will march in the capital and other cities on Sunday; on Monday, they will stop their daily activities for a historic first time for the national strike #UnDiasinNosotras

Electoral fraud in the Dominican Republic triggers widespread protests

Our day has come: Sinn Féin’s victory marks a new age in Irish politics

Nayib Bukele shows his messianic face threatening El Salvador’s Congress

Mexican women empower themselves through strikes and protests

In less than 24 hours, Mexican women went from staging massive protests to silence

Lawmaker purchases several raffle tickets

Mexican women made history on International Women’s Day 2020

Will Gertz Manero investigate espionage allegations?