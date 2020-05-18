Nuevo León registers three COVID-19 outbreaks inside nursing homes

Leer en español

Nuevo León’s Health Ministry reported a COVID-19 outbreak inside a nursing home, where seven people have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The state’s Health Minister, Manuel de la O Cavazos, said the nursing home director reported the outbreak on May 4 and that a day later, doctors tested 44 elders and 48 employees.

So far, the elders are healthy. They have presented mild fever, they eat often, and they have no serious symptoms.

However, the situation is worrying as the majority of patients are 84 years old.

Weeks ago, Nuevo León banned visits to nursing homes in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Until now, Nuevo León has registered 872 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

On May 7, it was confirmed that at least 50 residents at the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19. They were taken to different hospitals, even though the majority of them only have mild symptoms or none.

On May 5, local Health Minister Manuel de la O. Cavazos said three elders had been hospitalized.

So far, 47 residents and 3 employees have tested positive.

Manuel de la O Cavazos announced that the nursing home in Ciudad Guadalupe will be temporarily closed and all residents will be hospitalized because they are a very vulnerable group whose health can deteriorate in a matter of hours, turning into a critical situation that could end in death.

De la O said that, so far, five residents are in critical health conditions and are being evaluated to received plasma from patients who have already recovered.

He asserted that there would be a strict supervision of the 102 nursing homes in Nuevo León that have a population of 3,080 elders and 1,660 employees. He said that authorities had given orders to pay twice or thrice to the employees so that they stay at the nursing homes in turns of 14 days because they can spread the virus on their way home.

Nuevo León’s Health Minister, Manuel de la O Cavazos, reported three COVID-19 outbreaks in different nursing homes in Monterrey.

So far, at least 75 residents from three nursing homes have tested positive, as well as 20 employees. Three residents have died.

The local government official said massive outbreaks and the exponential increase of COVID-19 cases will become more and more frequent in the state after people relaxed physical distancing measures.

Until now, state authorities have closed five clandestine nursing homes in Guadalupe, San Nicolás de los Garza, and Monterrey. The irregular facilities were closed because they didn’t have the necessary permits and conditions to care for the elderly.

The elderly people who used to live in the facilities are now at home with their families.

