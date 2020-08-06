Monet Experience and the Impressionists, the immersive exhibition revamping art in Mexico City

Leer en español

If you are passionate about art and the Impressionist movement, get ready because Monet Experience and the Impressionists, the new immersive exhibition of the works of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet, and other artists, such as Camille Pissarro, Édouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Pierre-August Renoir, Mary Cassat, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, will arrive in Mexico City.

It is an entirely multisensorial event organized by Crossmedia M+exico and Huawei. The venue will be adapted so that you can submerge in the works of art through giant screens and the best technology, such as 3D reality, to provide you with a completely digital art experience. Some of them will be set with sound and movement. Yes, the paintings will move.

Monet’s paintings are characterized for depicting the beauty of nature, landscapes, and the outdoors, in addition to using a technique that combines pastel and bright colors to achieve amazing results. Could you imagine those images in a 360° space with canvases and screens?

Impressionism is a movement that was born in France during the second half of the 19th century and begins with Monet’s “Impression, Sunrise.” Impressionism revolutionized painting, making it more innovative since, before this movement, painting was conceived of as classical and full of details. Impressionism broke with that scheme through free strokes.

Recommended: Mexico's Cervantion Festival heads online in 2020

If you want to know more about Impressionism and the artists you will see at the exhibition, we suggest you watch the miniseries offered by Crossmedia and Huawei at the exhibition’s official website where curator Gerardo Traeger talks about the artistic movement.

A visit in times of COVID-19

Although this exhibition was originally planned for May 2020 at the Palace of the Autonomy of Mexico City’s historical center, it had to be moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exhibition will be open from September 1 through November 30, 2020, on the third floor of the Forum Buenavista mall, next to Recórcholis.

The venue will be adapted for a maximum of 300 people, but in order to practice physical distancing as much as possible, and depending on the epidemiological situation of the country, there will be a capacity for 50 people per hour and it could increase depending on the conditions of the health emergency.

Access to the venue will be according to the recommendations issued by Health authorities: the flow of visitors will be one-way only, visitors must wear face masks, face shields, and use hand sanitizer, there will be signals for people to keep 1.5 meters away from others, and constant disinfection and cleaning of the space, among other measures.

Recommended: South Korean artists portrays the beauty of daily life in northern Mexico from afar

Cost and cancelations

The tickets will cost MXN $120 per person. Think twice before booking because there are no reimburses unless the event has to be postponed or rescheduled. Organizers will be able to determine the conditions of such changes.

The exhibition will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 to 19:00; Thursday and Friday from 10:00 to 20:00; Saturday from 9:00 to 20:00, and Sunday from 9:00 to 19:00. The last access to the exhibition will be 45 minutes before closure.

You can check out and download the exhibition’s COVID-19 plan on its official website as well as buy tickets.

mp

