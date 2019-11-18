Leer en español

Mexico vs Bolivia

The diplomatic relationship between Mexico and the current government in Bolivia has been clearly damaged and is quickly declining. Although the Mexican government abides by the Estrada doctrine to avoid recognizing governments during complicated situations, Mexican authorities have decided not to stay quiet. The director of the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs, Adelfo Regino, condemned the violent events in Bolivia during a presidential event and also asked to monitor the situation of María Eugenia Choque Quispe, an indigenous woman who was the head of the Electoral Tribunal and who was arrested on November 10.

Who overthrew Evo Morales' government?

Will Javier Duarte be free soon?

On November 14, Javier Duarte's lawyers told him that a tribunal is working on a project to grant him a writ of amparo and accept the appeal to overthrow his 9-year sentence for money laundering and criminal association. With this, the tribunal could analyze if the sentence followed the law or not. Sources at the Judiciary say that the tribunal removed the project to grant an amparo to Duarte in order to reinforce the reasons behind their resolution.

Karime Macías & Co: The family emporium

López Obrador meets Lee Hsien Loong

On Tuesday, President López Obrador will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from Singapore. We've been told that PM is the last leader the Mexican President will meet with this year. After taking office in December 2018, the Mexican President has met with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from Spain; Juan Orlando Hernández from Honduras; Nayib Bukele from El Salvador, as well as Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei and Alberto Fernández.

Mexico gives USD$30 million grant to El Salvador

Graue's biggest challenge

Last week, the UNAM's rectory revealed that those who vandalized the campus on November 14 used paramilitary tactics. Moreover, the UNAM has realized that those who have participated in different protests and turned to violent actions and aggression later return to the UNAM's Philosophy and Letters Faculty, where a group of unknown people invaded the Justo Sierra Auditorium years ago. After leading the university for four years, Enrique Graue Wiechers is set to stay in the position for another four years and regaining control of the auditorium will be one of his biggest challenges.

Enrique Graue is decorated in France

gm

