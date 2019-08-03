Mexico to pick up sargassum on the high seas

Leer en español

As part of the works to fight sargassum in the beaches of the Mayan Riviera, a barrier of more than 1.2 kilometers long, specially designed to contain the macroalgae before it reaches Mexican coasts.

This project is in charge of Grupo Vidanta – leading developer of tourist resorts and infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America – that collaborates with the actions made in the region by the federal government through the Mexican Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR).

The program of recollection and final disposal of sargassum, which installation started on July 3rd, includes “a barrier of more than 1.2 kilometers long, specially designed to contain the seaweed before it reaches the beach without harming the ecosystem,” says the company in a press release.

“Mindful of the problem that it represents for the tourism industry and for public health in general, Grupo Vidanta considers that sargassum is an issue in which we should all participate, that is why, loyal to its continuous commitment to protecting the environment, it started a project that will prevent these algae from reaching the beaches of the Mayan Riviera, collecting and transporting it for its final disposal in which It will be processed as compost,” says the company.



They explained that the project consists of a barrier that is installed in the sea and that “stands out for its easy management and maintenance during hurricane season.”

They highlight that the net is very fine and has a double benefit since it prevents from catching sea life “and has shown to be highly efficient for the contention of plastic pollution."

The problem with sargassum is not exclusive to Mexico; it has international implications.

According to experts, the problem seems to come from the north of the Atlantic and affects the coasts of Central America and the Caribbean, which includes the beaches of Quintana Roo, as well as the Mayan Riviera, Playa del Carmen, and Cancún.

Experts have noted the relevance of harvesting sargassum on the high seas and preventing its massive reach and decay on the coast, which harms the beach, the seagrasses, the water, and the reefs. It also has an odor that repels tourism and affects service providers.

In this context, Grupo Vidanta is joining the efforts being made jointly with the federal, state, and local government to stop the massive reach of sargassum and, thus, prevent damage to the ecosystem. These actions are also part of a commitment in favor of the protection of the environment.



mp

