Mexico overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

On May 15, Mexico registered a jump of 290 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the death toll above that of China, where the disease originated, for the first time as the country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections.

Mexico joined countries like the U.S., Italy, Spain, and France that overtook China's death toll in previous months, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally.



Mexican medical staff, which even before the pandemic registered one of the lowest numbers of doctors and nurses for every 100,000 inhabitants among members of the OECD, are not only suffering from violence and discrimination throughout the country but have also reported they urgently need protective equipment to treat patients although the government has bought tons of medical supplies from China and ventilators from the U.S.

Recommended: Mexico's new data dashboard breaks down COVID-19 cases throughout the country

On April 21, Mexico entered Phase 3 of its emergency plan against the novel coronavirus. At this stage, experts expect a surge in contagions and cases that require hospitalization. Therefore, Health authorities urged people to stay home and implement physical distancing measures.

Al 15 de mayo de 2020 hay 45,032 casos confirmados, 10,238 confirmados activos y 29,028 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 89,631 negativos, 4,767 defunciones confirmadas, 462 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 163,691 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/eBJoiTCKPT — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 16, 2020

Recommended: Mexican healthcare workers are dying from COVID-19

In spite of the projections, the lockdown will be partially lifted between May 17 and June 1 depending on how the pandemic has affected each municipality, although elders and other vulnerable groups from all over the country are urged to stay home.

A nivel nacional, 64% de camas de hospitalización general están disponibles y 36% ocupadas. En camas con ventiladores, 70% están disponibles y 30% ocupadas. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/gqoXGd8bZF — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 16, 2020

Recommended: Mexico implements a three-phase scheme to lift the lockdown and resume activities

As of May 15, Mexico's Health Ministry reported 45,032 COVID-19 cases and 4,767 deaths

Aside from the devastating health impact, the lockdown has dealt a punishing blow to the Mexican economy, with different sectors grind to a halt.

Recommended: Coronavirus cases in Mexico: Studies imply over 1 million Mexicans will contract COVID-19

mp

