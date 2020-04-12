Mexico creates the National Contingency Center to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

Leer en español

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, the federal government created the National Contingency Center (CNC), where scientists, technicians, and other workers will work in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed 273 people in Mexico.

A group of scientists and health experts will advise the National Contingency Center on how to contain the virus.

The CNC will be led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s COVID-19 czar.

Another two officials from the army and navy will lead the recently created CNC. They will also receive advice from planning and public health experts.

Moreover, the CNC will have several units, including the Operations Management, led by the army; the Administration of Hospital Facilities; the Operational Strategy Management, and the Logistic Operation Management.

Weeks ago, the Mexican army and the navy implemented the DNIII-E plan and the Navy Plan and are ready to help the population when it’s necessary especially now that phase three of Mexico’s contingency plan could be announced in the incoming weeks.

Besides the DNIII-E plan, the armed forces will operate 17 hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Defense Ministry has already purchased supplies and 1,330 ventilators, as well as protective equipment, medicines, and lab services.

On the other hand, the navy will implement the Incident Command System to handle the health emergency and will act in coordination with the three government branches.

According to authorities, the navy’s plan will focus on prevention, identification, attention, and control of COVID-19 cases.

The Mexican navy has 8 facilities that have been modified to treat patients who have contracted coronavirus.

